As it continues the rethink of its North American electrification strategy, Stellantis confirms it has cancelled the plug-in hybrid versions of its Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs, as well as the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid.

A Stellantis spokesperson told The Drive that “With customer demand shifting, Stellantis will phase out plug in hybrid (PHEV) programs in North America beginning with the 2026 model year, and focus on more competitive electrified solutions, including hybrid and range extended vehicles.”

The Jeep Wrangle 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe have actually been fairly solid sellers for Stellantis in the U.S., but they have also been bedeviled by certain quality issues that resulted in several recalls.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe | Photo: Jeep

More importantly, perhaps, the $7,500 EV tax credit is no longer available to U.S. buyers of those models, which was sure to affect demand for them going forward. Stellantis saw the writing on the wall, and is adjusting.

We also shouldn’t ignore the possible consequences of the axe the U.S. administration has taken to emissions regulations in the U.S. The pressure on automakers to develop EVs and very low-emissions powertrains meeting those regulations is greatly diminished.

And as the Stellantis mouthpiece explained, we can expect to see more straight hybrids as well as range-extended EVs like the Ram 1500 REV pickup and new Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUV hit the market. Both of those models are launching this year, and it’s a safe bet others of their type will follow.

Et au Canada?

Canada is also going to lose Jeep plug-in models, of course. However, Stellantis' Canadian division does seem to want to continue offering them on a limited basis through to the end of 2026. The likely reason is so the company can meet the zero emissions quotas established by the governements of Quebec and British Columbia, the country's two larget EV markets.