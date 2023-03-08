• Mercedes-Benz is launching the Mercedes Pay+ system that reads fingerprints to accept payments.

• The new feature is the fruit of a partnership with Visa.

• Mercedes Pay+ will initially be limited to Germany, but we can assume it will expand.

Technology will never cease to amaze and impress, if only by its speed of advancement. Even as we finally stop marveling at payments being made by microchip, even as we get used to being recognized in airports via retinal scan, payments by the use of a fingerprint are about to become a reality at Mercedes-Benz.

The technology is already in place on smartphones, of course. It’s possible to set your fingerprint as the key that unlocks your phone. But soon, you will be able to make payments the same way on board your car. As long as it’s a Mercedes. And as long as you’re in Germany.

In other words, don't look for this in Canada just yet. Mercedes Pay+ will first be rolled out in Europe this month, starting with Mercedes-Benz's home market of Germany. Nothing has been announced yet about its availability in other markets. It will come, for sure.

An evolution

The automaker already offers its own Mercedes Pay system that allows users to purchase items or services from their cars. With the new system, the manufacturer is going one step further. Specifically, the company has partnered with Visa to make the process easier and more widely available via the new Mercedes Pay+ feature. Instead of having to enter a personal identification number (PIN) or use a phone, it will be possible to authenticate one’s identity using a fingerprint. The payment will then be processed via Visa's new Cloud Token Framework.

Essentially, this is an online payment system in which the authentication data is secured with individual digital tokens that encrypt any payment information before being stored. This makes payments much easier. For example, when using a new service, it is no longer necessary to enter credit card numbers or to remember passwords to make a purchase. It is also possible to pair several devices with the car, so that several users can make payments using their fingerprint.

The first models to be equipped with the fingerprint sensors are the EQS and EQE EVs, as well as the S-Class, GLC-Class and C-Class models.

Initially, Mercedes Pay+ will allow payment for various digital services such as enhanced navigation features or remote connectivity, as well as vehicle upgrades, such as certain mechanical adjustments offered by the brand via the air.

Eventually, payments will be extended to other car-related services, such as refueling.

It is easy to imagine that one day, other types of purchases could be made from our vehicles in this way.