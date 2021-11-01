Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way

It was a poorly kept secret to begin with, but now it’s official: Cadillac has confirmed the arrival of a V version of its largest SUV. The Escalade V has been seen in testing for some time, with spy shots periodically making the rounds online.

Seen and heard, we should add.

To spill the beans, Cadillac initially issued a tweet featuring the #EscaladeV hash word, but it was later deleted with the name mentioned. More official information about the Escalade V is expected later today.

Also expected is that the Escalade V will get the 6.2L supercharged V8 engine that currently powers the CT5-V Blackwing sedan, and in which it delivers 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. Known as the LT4 to enthusiasts, the engine has already been used with the Z06 version of the previous generation of the Corvette. We can expect some adjustments for its use with the Escalade.

The 6.2L version that currently serves the Escalade offers 420 horsepower. Expect some 200 additional horses.

As we await more details later today, we can enjoy the sounds on the video shared by the company, which shows little but gives a taste of the roar emitted by this rather wild engine.

V logo
Photo: Cadillac
V logo

