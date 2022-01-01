Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and its Specs: Some Kind of Wonderful

Cadillac recently announced the performance specs of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, the performance version of its big SUV. We’d previously seen a few images, but now it was time for the nitty gritty, and frankly the numbers are as out-there as anyone could have hoped – or feared.

The Escalade-V gets a 6.2L V8 engine under its big hood, and with an output of 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque it risks putting the fear of the almighty into whoever sees it coming up behind it in the passing lane. There are 262 additional horses here than in the naturally aspirated V8-equipped Escalade, by the way, and 193 more lb-ft of torque.

The 0-100 km/h trick takes all of 4.5 seconds, Cadillac says, based on GM testing.

At the same time, Cadillac insists on pointing out that this V is not a track-focused vehicle, hence the Bridgestone all-seasons tires (fitted on exclusive 22-inch wheels) and the absence of the Blackwing designation for it, unlike the CT4-V and CT5-V got.

Supporting the engine is a 10-speed automatic transmission and a fully active all-wheel-drive system with limited-slip differential is also present. This really big vehicle with its really big engine obviously needs some really big braking power, of course, and so the Escalade-V gets 6-piston Brembo font brakes, with the calipers painted in red. As well, the adaptive suspension has been adapted with different components and the presence of Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 technology.

Inside, the design is based on the Escalade Premium trim, and drivers will find a new V-Mode button on the centre console, which allows for personalizing their ride. Pressing that button also lowers ride height by 20 mm. And yes, there’s a Launch Control function in there as well, which as you can guess delivers even crazier initial acceleration when desired.

Want the vehicle to sound as imposing and menacing as it looks? There’s an active exhaust system with Sport (obnoxious), Tour (normal) and Stealth (respectful of neighbours) settings. That can complement or drown out, according to your preferences, the sounds coming from the AKG Studio Reference audio system (up to 36 speakers).

Looks-wise, there are of course several elements to distinguish the V from the non-V model, for example unique front grille and fascia and body-coloured diffuser and quad tail pipes in back.

The grandiose 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V gets a grandiose $179,998 price point (fees included).

