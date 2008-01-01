Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Flying Cars Approved For Use in New Hampshire

The Terrafugia prototype, in the air (rendering)
Photo: Terrafugia
The Terrafugia prototype, in the air (rendering)

Last month, New Hampshire became the first U.S. state to pass a law allowing for flying cars to be driven on public roads. Yes, you read that correctly.

The catch here of course is that Law HB 1182, signed into being by New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu, allows flying cars to drive on the state’s roads, with their wheels planted on the ground. It does not give makers of flying cars permission to fly the state’s skies, and it definitely does not allow for landing and taking off wherever the operator might feel like. Rather, it means they can be driven to ground destinations from the airport, and vice versa.

“This is a landmark event, and early adopters of this type of state legislation will be the leaders of a new transportation technology. This is something the public has been yearning for decades to see.”

- Sam Bousfield, CEO of flying-car maker Samson Sky

A Samson Sky prototype
Photo: Samson Sky
A Samson Sky prototype

Under the new law, what are called “roadable aircraft” can, if they are registered in the state and pass an inspection, be used on public roads available to other motorized vehicles. That law goes on to explain that “All roadable aircraft shall be required to take off and land from a suitable airstrip and shall be prohibited from taking off and landing from any public roadway, unless under conditions of an emergency.”

We contacted Transport Canada to find out what legislation exists, if any, that govern on-road use of “roadable aircraft” in this country. We’ll update this story as soon as we hear anything.

An AeroMobil prototype
Photo: AeroMobil
An AeroMobil prototype

