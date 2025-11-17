Ford is officially entering the world of car sales on Amazon. Starting Monday, American consumers in some cities can browse and buy certified used vehicles from the brand directly on the e-commerce giant's platform.

The initiative follows Hyundai's and aims to modernize the buying process for a clientele increasingly resistant to long visits at the dealership.

Program launches in three major cities

For now, the program is focused on Los Angeles, Seattle and Dallas. Only certified pre-owned vehicles will be offered, meaning they are inspected according to strict standards and accompanied by specific warranties.

Amazon will display the inventory of participating dealerships, allowing buyers to shop just as they would for any other product on the platform.

| Photo: Ford

A response to the growing demand for online purchasing

For several years, automakers have been trying to simplify the buying experience by focusing on the digital sector, where Tesla already dominates thanks to its direct-sales model. Ford and General Motors, however, are bound by U.S. laws that require them to go through a network of franchised dealers.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has often highlighted the financial advantage of Tesla's strategy. Under his leadership, Ford has advanced its online offerings, especially for electric models.

After Hyundai, Ford second automaker on Amazon

Hyundai announced at the end of 2023 it would offer customers the opportunity to buy certain new vehicles directly on Amazon, becoming the first automaker to occupy that digital space. An Amazon Autos spokesperson confirms that Ford is now the second manufacturer to offer a selection of vehicles on the platform.

Dealerships already ready to get on board

Ford says that 160 to 180 dealerships have expressed interest in the program, and about 20 are already in the process of launching their sales via Amazon. Customers will be able to complete the entire purchasing process online but will still have to pick up their vehicle directly from the chosen dealership.