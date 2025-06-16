Last week, we reported that Ford of Canada is pushing authorities to relax electric vehicle sales targets leading up to 2035, arguing that consumer appetite isn’t strong enough to hope for a complete shift to EVs in that time frame.

At the same time, the automaker believes that the era when engines, powertrain figures and performance defined a vehicle is largely over.

This isn’t so much because EVs have taken over the market, but rather that consumers generally care less now about what exactly powers a vehicle and what amount of horsepower and torque it can deliver.

Why the change?

Ford VP John Lawler raised the subject at a recent conference, stating that consumer interest in the question engines and their specifications is gradually decreasing. “I don't think consumers really think about powertrains the way they did 30 years ago,” he declared.

Various factors can explain the phenomenon, which can be observed on the ground. It is true that today's models are not defined by their powertrains, unlike many models from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Regulations brought in in recent years have compelled most automakers to reduce the displacement of their engines; the current go-to engine in the industry is the 4-cylinder turbo engine.

In terms of sensations, obviously that engine cannot delivers what a thundering V8 with a spine-tingling sound can.

There are still models that generate buzz because of their powertrains, but those are exceptions that prove the rule. And they are niche models, for example the 5.0-litre V8 in the Ford Mustang, the Corvette V8s, and even the 3-cylinder turbo in the Toyota GR Corolla.

The advent of SUVs has also changed the game. Gone are the days when most consumers bought sedans and coupes, which could deliver spicier driving pleasure.

In the 2020s, the priorities for many buyers have changed. What matter are fuel/energy efficiency, interior space and comfort, reliability and, for many, advanced tech.

What does the future hold for big-personality engines?

Will models offering powertrains that ignite passions soon be a thing of the past? Probably not altogether. But the chances of them returning en masse are slim to none. Climate concerns are here to stay, and electrification is the way of the future.