Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Eluminator: Ford's Electric Kit Motor Will Electrify Your Vintage Car

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Earlier this year, Ford unveiled the Eluminator, its first electric motor available for purchase by consumers. The Eluminator comes from the Mustang Mach-E GT and can be used to convert the powertrain of an older vehicle to full electric power.

The unit, which offers 281 hp, is being demonstrated this week at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas within a converted a 1978 F-100 pickup truck.

The F-100 Eluminator concept on display actually uses the dual-motor package found the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance. All told, we're talking in that case about a combined 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque. The motor available to consumers from Ford makes 281 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.

Of course, in addition to the electric motors, the conversion requires the installation of the 88-kWh battery, also taken from the Mustang Mach-E GT.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor

The F-100 on display in Las Vegas is the work of MLe Racecars and Roadster Shop. The truck is shod with 19-inch Michelin Latitude Sport tires and its body is somewhat lowered for a sportier look.

On board, the pickup gets a more modern look for the occasion, even borrowing the Mach-E’s 15.5-inch touchscreen.

Beyond this kit, and of course the all-electric F-150 pickup coming next year, other similar-type kits will assuredly be offered in the coming years to allow vehicle owners to convert their beloved rides to electricity.

The Eluminator motor is available for $3,900 USD and can be purchased online.

The Eluminator electric kit motor
Photo: Ford
The Eluminator electric kit motor
The Eluminator electric kit motor, in the Ford F-100
Photo: Ford
The Eluminator electric kit motor, in the Ford F-100
The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor, interior
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor, interior
The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor, front
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor, front
The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor, rear
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor, rear

You May Also Like

200,000 Orders Placed to Date for Tesla’s Cybertruck: Impressive, But With a Caveat

200,000 Orders Placed to Date for Tesla’s Cybertruck: Imp...

In just a few days, around 200,000 consumers have already placed orders for Tesla’s just-unveiled Cybertruck, according to Elon Musk. That’s certainly impres...

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s first all-electric vehicle will be an SUV inspired by the Mustang. We now have confirmation of what the second will be. After that first model, called...

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review: What’s in a Name?

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review: What’s in a Name?

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV has been the source of many an argument already regarding the wisdom of using the Mustang name on it. But what’...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mini Cooper 2023
Mini Teases the Next-Gen Cooper in Camo Garb
Article
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Announces Canadian Pricing, Trim Deta...
Article
Hyundai Seven Concept
Hyundai Teases Seven Concept Ahead of Los Ang...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ Review: Big Performance, Big Comfort
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Mat...
Video
Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 