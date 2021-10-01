Earlier this year, Ford unveiled the Eluminator, its first electric motor available for purchase by consumers. The Eluminator comes from the Mustang Mach-E GT and can be used to convert the powertrain of an older vehicle to full electric power.

The unit, which offers 281 hp, is being demonstrated this week at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas within a converted a 1978 F-100 pickup truck.

The F-100 Eluminator concept on display actually uses the dual-motor package found the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance. All told, we're talking in that case about a combined 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque. The motor available to consumers from Ford makes 281 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.

Of course, in addition to the electric motors, the conversion requires the installation of the 88-kWh battery, also taken from the Mustang Mach-E GT.

Photo: Ford The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor

The F-100 on display in Las Vegas is the work of MLe Racecars and Roadster Shop. The truck is shod with 19-inch Michelin Latitude Sport tires and its body is somewhat lowered for a sportier look.

On board, the pickup gets a more modern look for the occasion, even borrowing the Mach-E’s 15.5-inch touchscreen.

Beyond this kit, and of course the all-electric F-150 pickup coming next year, other similar-type kits will assuredly be offered in the coming years to allow vehicle owners to convert their beloved rides to electricity.

The Eluminator motor is available for $3,900 USD and can be purchased online.

Photo: Ford The Eluminator electric kit motor

Photo: Ford The Eluminator electric kit motor, in the Ford F-100

Photo: Ford The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor, interior

Photo: Ford The Ford F-100 with the Eluminator electric kit motor, front