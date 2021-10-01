Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Sold Out: Ford's Eluminator Electric Crate Motor Came and Went at SEMA

Last week, we introduced you to Ford's electric motor kit, unveiled with great fanfare at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, NV.

For the occasion, the motor, normally used in the Mustang Mach-E GT all-electric SUV, was grafted onto an old Ford F-100 pickup truck. It turns out the Eluminator didn’t just come to SEMA, it went as well: all units were snapped up by buyers before the show even closed.

First reported by Ford Authority and Motor Trend, the news was happily confirmed by a Ford public relations representative, who explained that “Demand has exceeded expectations. We are currently out of stock and interested customers can sign up to be notified when they are available for order again.”

There was no explanation of how to sign up for that, mind you, but a visit to Ford's website should eventually provide the answer.

The Eluminator motor, in an old Ford F-100
Photo: Ford
The Eluminator motor, in an old Ford F-100

Ford declined to disclose the number of kit motors sold, but it did say it was very pleased with consumer response. Priced at $3,900 USD, the motor offers the equivalent of 281 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.

And the fact that it sold out in just four days shows a growing trend. Electric conversion of older vehicles, though it does go against the idea of preserving older vehicles in their original form, does provide a way to give a second life to many vehicles that are becoming more difficult to maintain and restore.

One can imagine models from the 1920s and 1930s being saved through electrification.

Of course, there is the work involved in converting the vehicles. This must be done by professionals, as each electrical unit is configured to serve a modern architecture, not that of a product designed in another era. Other components must also be obtained from specific suppliers, so the operation is not a simple, straight-forward one. Think IKEA furniture, times a thousand.

Still, with a little patience and determination...

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 