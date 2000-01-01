When the Ford Bronco was launched last July, one of the disappointments expressed by enthusiasts was that the impossibility of combining the 7-speed manual transmission that will be available with the ET model with the Sasquatch off-road package.

The volume of that discontent was such that Ford reviewed its decision; this week it announced that it would in fact offer the Sasquatch off-road package with the three-pedal Bronco.

It appears an online petition with more than 11,500 signatures was enough to make Ford blink. It's worth saluting the company for having responded to its clientele’s concerns and input. In fact, in the case of the Bronco, fans were consulted from the beginning on a host of elements, behind the scenes.

"Capability is always a priority, and pairing Sasquatch with a manual transmission and available advanced 4x4 system gives it a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1, providing even more off-road capability across the lineup."

- Dave Pericak, Ford icons global director

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The Sasquatch package is available on all Bronco models and is standard on the Wildtrak and First Edition variants. It includes 35-inch tires, electronically locked Dana front and rear axles, a long-travel suspension with nearly two inches of track width, position-sensitive Bilstein shocks and wider fenders.

Ford said the Sasquatch package with manual transmission would be available in late 2021, after the vehicle's spring launch. The Bronco model build website will go live next month, the company said.

Ford has already received 165,000 reservations in the form of $100 refundable deposits for the Bronco (all variants) since its unveiling.