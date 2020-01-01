It's safe to say the presentation of the Bronco and Bronco Sport models by Ford is, so far, the event of the year in the automotive industry. The excitement is very strong among enthusiasts and the success of the models, barring a catastrophe, is assured.

The first models to be manufactured and delivered, you may have heard, are the First Editions. The 3,500 units initially planned sold out in mere hours, so Ford decided to double the ante. 5,000 First Editions of the Bronco and 2,000 of the Bronco Sport will thus be produced out of the gate.

Photo: Ford 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

But if you’re a resident of Canada and hoped to secure one of them, you’re out of luck. The First Editions are going the way of American buyers only.

Indeed, the Muscle Cars & Trucks website quotes Jovina Young, marketing manager for the Bronco Sport, who confirmed that the First Editions are reserved for the U.S. market. She added that reservations are not transferable.

Says Ford, the Bronco First Edition comes with the mechanics of the Badlands version of the new SUV, combined with the best interior elements of the Outer Banks trim and the exterior of the Wildtrak model. The SUVs will also get unique interior graphics and touches, a Shadow Black hardtop, and both the Lux and Sasquatch packages.

The Bronco Sport is expected to debut commercially before the end of the year. It will be spring 2021 before American buyers get their Bronco.