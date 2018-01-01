When Ford announced the return of the Bronco last summer, it promised that over 200 accessories would be available for owners wanting to customize their model. Now it's possible to check those accessories out on the Ford of Canada website. The automaker has posted the full list of items large and small, along with their prices.

200+ accessories means, of course, that there’s just about everything imaginable on offer to personalize your ride. Many are commonplace - there are several types of racks that can be attached to the roof to carry various objects (bike, boat, kayak, etc.), but you also find battery packs, a kit for off-road driving, various objects with the Bronco logo, and on and on. Want a fridge? Check. Though, no kitchen sink that we could find…

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Ford Accessories for the Ford Bronco, fig. 1

Here are some of the accessories with their prices (in CAD $):

A portable fridge that also acts as a cooler: $963.93

Tubular running boards: $862.76

Seat covers: $382.80

A full vehicle cover: $583.70

Door moldings: $557.70

Wheel arch extensions: $713.70

A folding table that can be grafted to the inside of the tailgate: $250.80

A spare tire cover (different designs): $112.80

A first aid kit with the Ford logo: $58.80

Photo: Ford Accessories for the Ford Bronco, fig. 2

We could go on. The Bronco, which will be offered in two- and four-door versions, is so customizable that you’ll be hard-pressed to spot two identical ones on the road or, eventually, on the used market. That promises to be interesting. And of course, Ford will adjust its offering to meet the demand; you can bet other accessories are going to follow down the pipeline.

Of course, we’re still waiting for the vehicle itself to debut; it’s a bit behind schedule. But for now, interested buyers can take a look at the many accessories here on the Ford of Canada website.

Photo: Ford Accessories for the Ford Bronco, fig. 3

Photo: Ford Accessories for the Ford Bronco, fig. 4