Ford Bronco: another problem surfaces

• The new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues since its launch, and here’s one more.

• A part designed to protect the front driveshaft can crack and allow debris to pass through.

• If the driveshaft becomes exposed to dirt, it will eventually experience problems.

• The affected models were built between September 23, 2020 and September 17, 2021.

After its return was announced, the Ford Bronco was much-discussed-much-anticipated and, once it landed, much-lauded. Since its debut, the SUV with its appealing retro styling has gotten a lot of positive response.

However, its return has also been marred by a series of glitches. The truth is that the model has had a multitude of problems, from roof problems to engine failures. Nothing has been easy. And during our test drives, we confirmed there were issues with the quality of assembly.

There’s still work to be done on the Bronco, that's obvious.

Photo: Ford 2021 Ford Bronco, profile

Another problem has now come to light. This time, Ford is warning owners of an issue that could lead to the cracking of the front driveshaft bellows, a part responsible for keeping debris and dirt from getting into the seal of the driveshaft. The CarBuzz website first reported on the issue after obtaining a letter Ford sent to owners.

The good news is that the letter outlines the fix as well, which means owners won't have to wait too long for repairs. Of course, given ongoing supply chain issues, delays could occur.

As for the possible consequences of this problem, it's important to understand that if the boot (the bellows) that protects the driveshaft is not tight and allows dirt to get through, the part could get damaged and also cause other components to fail. And the problem is that the part doesn't break due to overuse. It can do so at any time during everyday driving, so it can't be avoided, for example, by not venturing off-road.

The letter sent to owners indicates that the repair can be done in just one hour at a Ford service centre – free of charge, of course. However, the costs would be covered only until October 12, 2023. After that, the responsibility will rest with the owners.

The affected models are 2021 editions and were built between September 23, 2020 and September 17, 2021, which may help you to know if your model is potentially affected.