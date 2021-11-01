We knew it was in the works and now it's been unveiled to the general public. Ford has unleashed the unbridles Raptor version of the Bronco SUV and shared most everything fans have been clamouring to to know about it.

This new variant see Ford's ultimate off-road model, the Bronco, teamed with the company's high-performance off-road Raptor package. The result, as you might expect, is designed to turn heads and get people talking. As Ford mentions in its press release, with this model it brings to life a vehicle “designed for desert racing and rock climbing”.

There's a lot to get your teeth into, as you can imagine. Let's go with the basics, especially since we'll be coming back to the Bronco Raptor when we get the opportunity to drive it.

Photo: Ford Ford Bronco and Bronco Raptor Wildtrak

The Bronco Raptor comes standard with 37-inch tires, which are optional with the F-150 Raptor. Its 3.0L EcoBoost 6-cylinder engine is good for just over 400 horsepower. Under the hood, the model is equipped with Fox shocks similar to those found on the F-150 Raptor. These go one step further here, however; Ford explains that the units are equipped with “integrated reservoirs in the front and remote reservoirs in the rear. Suspension height sensors and other sensors at each corner of the vehicle independently monitor terrain conditions hundreds of times a second and adjust the suspension accordingly”. This illustrates nicely what kind of work Ford engineers got down to take the Bronco to another level.

Front and rear control arms from the Ford Performance Division allow 60 percent more travel in the front and 40 percent more in the rear than a base version.

The vehicle's track is 9.8 inches wider than the regular Bronco. This is thanks in part to the solid Dana 50 rear axle and Dana 44 front axles with upgraded half-shafts.

Also included are a transfer case with a larger clutch capacity, front and rear locking differentials and a hydraulically disconnectable front sway bar and reinforced skid plates that protect the driveshaft from the front bumper to the rear of the engine, gearbox and transfer case are also included. The Bronco Raptor has 13.1 inches of ground clearance, 1.6 more than a Bronco in Sasquatch configuration.

Photo: Ford The Ford Bronco Raptor, doorless

Up front, there's a Ford Performance Steel front bumper with integrated tow hooks, removable bumper tips and LED fog lights. Ford has even added Baja and Tow/Haul modes to the G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) driving settings system.

Aesthetically, it’s a must that the model stand, and so it does, thanks to a number of unique elements. In addition to the huge wheels, the Ford letters on the grille are hard to miss, as is the steel-reinforced modular front bumper, a creation of the Ford Performance team. The muscular hood, air intakes (hood and fenders), Raptor logos, as well as graphics unique to the model accentuate the difference. But what you may notice first, before all those other elements is the massive skid plate.

We could go on - the technical data sheet is detailed and rich in information, and there are multiple differences compared to a basic version of the Bronco.

For all the info shared, no price has yet been announced for Canada. We do know that in the United States, the base version of the Bronco Raptor will be offered at $69,995 USD.

Buyers will be able to reserve a model starting in March, after which deliveries of the Bronco Raptor are expected in the summer. And, of course, we'll get back to you with more details when there’s more to share.

Photo: Ford The Ford Bronco Raptor, profile