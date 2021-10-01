Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

New Images of the Upcoming Ford Bronco Raptor Surface Online

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A few months ago, Ford confirmed what was long rumoured, that a Raptor version of the Bronco was on the way. Yesterday the online world welcomed a few new images of a partially camouflaged Raptor, courtesy the Bronco Nation website. Some interesting new details emerge with the new pictures.

As we saw in the images previously provided by Ford, this Raptor is equipped with unique LED daytime running lights with a yellowish/orange hue. These blend well with the additional small parking lights that are typical of Raptor variants, but which also required by federal law for particularly wide vehicles. The grille looks apt to suck in far more air than those of other Broncos, clearly to allow the more powerful turbo V6 engine to breathe. And of course, it has the big "FORD" lettering in the centre, as with the F-150 Raptor pickup.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Bronco Raptor, front
Photo: Bronco Nation
Bronco Raptor, front

On the sides, the difference with this variant are noticeable and obvious; the fenders are much wider and are designed to accommodate 37-inch tires, according to Bronco Nation. Interestingly, the wheel arches are no longer round, but angular, similar to what you would find on a Jeep Wrangler. At the rear, the main changes are in the lights, which are darker, and the third one is wider and contains the three mandatory position lights, like in the front.

Ford has already announced that the Bronco Raptor will launch commercially in 2022. According to Bronco Nation that means it should hit dealerships next summer. If that’s the case, expect a full reveal presentation in the pretty near future.

Could that mean an appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show this year? Who knows, but perhaps more realistically, we could see it first in early 2022 at the Chicago Auto Show, an event known for its truck and SUV presentations.

Bronco Raptor, profile
Photo: Bronco Nation
Bronco Raptor, profile
Bronco Raptor, three-quarters rear
Photo: Bronco Nation
Bronco Raptor, three-quarters rear
Bronco Raptor, three-quarters front
Photo: Bronco Nation
Bronco Raptor, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way

Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way

Ford has confirmed what most people were anticipating, namely the arrival of a Raptor version of the new Bronco. The model promises to be extreme, as even th...

A Ford Bronco First Edition Selling on eBay for $150,000

A Ford Bronco First Edition Selling on eBay for $150,000

A Ford Bronco First Edition has just appeared on eBay, and the asking price is $150,000. Only 7,000 of this variant were produced, and Ford is out of them. S...

Production of the Ford Bronco is Finally Underway

Production of the Ford Bronco is Finally Underway

Production of the Ford Bronco is finally underway at the automaker’s plant in Michigan. Initially, the company will work to fulfill orders placed after the m...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mazda Will Introduce its New CX-50 on Novembe...
Article
The Eluminator motor
Sold Out: Ford's Eluminator Electric Crate Mo...
Article
Pepsi Expects to Receive its First Tesla Semi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ Review: Big Performance, Big Comfort
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Mat...
Video
Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 