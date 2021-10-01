A few months ago, Ford confirmed what was long rumoured, that a Raptor version of the Bronco was on the way. Yesterday the online world welcomed a few new images of a partially camouflaged Raptor, courtesy the Bronco Nation website. Some interesting new details emerge with the new pictures.

As we saw in the images previously provided by Ford, this Raptor is equipped with unique LED daytime running lights with a yellowish/orange hue. These blend well with the additional small parking lights that are typical of Raptor variants, but which also required by federal law for particularly wide vehicles. The grille looks apt to suck in far more air than those of other Broncos, clearly to allow the more powerful turbo V6 engine to breathe. And of course, it has the big "FORD" lettering in the centre, as with the F-150 Raptor pickup.

On the sides, the difference with this variant are noticeable and obvious; the fenders are much wider and are designed to accommodate 37-inch tires, according to Bronco Nation. Interestingly, the wheel arches are no longer round, but angular, similar to what you would find on a Jeep Wrangler. At the rear, the main changes are in the lights, which are darker, and the third one is wider and contains the three mandatory position lights, like in the front.

Ford has already announced that the Bronco Raptor will launch commercially in 2022. According to Bronco Nation that means it should hit dealerships next summer. If that’s the case, expect a full reveal presentation in the pretty near future.

Could that mean an appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show this year? Who knows, but perhaps more realistically, we could see it first in early 2022 at the Chicago Auto Show, an event known for its truck and SUV presentations.