Ford of Canada to Manufacture 100,000 Face Shields in Ontario

Ford's Canadian division announced that it has begun production of 100,000 face shields at the company’s plant in Windsor, Ontario, to provide protection for medical personnel and first responders across the country in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

Ford of Canada said in a statement this week that it is working closely with the Ontario and federal governments to distribute the face shields across the province, as well as across Canada. Deliveries are expected to begin this week.

“Ford of Canada has a long history of supporting Canada and its communities in times of need. By redeveloping our production facility in Windsor to meet the urgent demand for face masks, we can help protect the lives of our heroic medical professionals and first responders who continue to treat the most vulnerable among us.”

- Dean Stoneley, president, CEO of Ford Canada, in joint statement with Unifor

A Ford spokesperson said the first 100,000 face masks will be made at the Windsor Engine plant, which normally produces 6.8L V10 engines.

John D'Agnolo, president of Unifor Local 200
Photo: Twitter
John D'Agnolo, president of Unifor Local 200

There was no mention by Ford or the union at this point how many workers will be mobilized to make the screens.

“I am incredibly grateful to our members at Ford in Windsor for doing a tremendous service for their community and their country during this national emergency. I commend Ford for working with Unifor to ensure that strict health and safety protocols are in place that will ensure our members can manufacture badly needed medical supplies and return home safely to their homes and families.”

- Unifor President Jerry Dias, in same statement

The automaker stated that, on the advice of government and health officials, Unifor and Ford Canada will remain in constant communication, both nationally and at the plant level, to ensure that all safety measures and precautions are taken to help protect workers and their families.

