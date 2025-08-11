Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Delays F-150 Lightning Follow-Up Again, to 2028

| Photo: Ford
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Daniel Rufiange
 The electric pickup was supposed to debut this year, but it was postponed to 2026, then to 2027, and now to 2028.

Ford was the first major manufacturer to offer an all-electric pickup truck. But the Lightning variant of the F-150 wasn’t conceived from scratch as an EV; it was in essence an F-150 converted to be all-electric. Contrast that with General Motors' strategy with its Silverado EV and Sierra EV, which were created from the ground up as all-electrics.

Ford promised to do the same, in other words produce a full-size pickup designed from the start as an EV, and do it by this year. Then came the postponements – first to 2026, then to 2027. Now the automaker has confirmed a further delay, to 2028.

The same goes for the electric van also in the works, presumably a new generation of the E-Transit.

We might get more information early next week, as Ford is promising a major announcement regarding its electric strategy.

Ford confirmed the latest postponements to Car and Driver, stating that “We communicated timing adjustments for our next-gen electric van and electric full-size pickup to our suppliers and employees in June. F-150 Lightning, America’s best-selling electric truck, and E-Transit continue to meet today’s customer needs.”

Ford says it plans to start building prototypes of the future electric truck in 2027.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 