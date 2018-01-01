Ford has introduced the F-150 Lightning Pro, the first all-electric F-Series truck built specifically for commercial customers. It enters the automaker’s commercial EV lineup alongside the E-Transit, which we’ve already been introduced to. Expect more electric-powered commercial vehicles in the near-future as well.

Available only to fleet customers, the Lightning Pro gets a starting price of $58,000 CAD. The model standard range battery will offer 426 hp and upwards of 370 km of range, while the available extended-range version delivers 563 hp and a targeted EPA-estimated range of 482 km. Note that these figures are officially for the United States.

Ford is offering customers available 48-and 80-amp chargers to enable overnight charging with Level 2 AC, plus charge management solutions for home, public and depot. An electric vehicle telematics dashboard and OEM-grade electric vehicle data are in place to enable more effective fleet management, the automaker says.

The Pro version of the new Lightning will feature a number of standard and optional smart charging hardware accessories, as well as come with software managing charging data and charge transactions for turnkey fleet operation. Everything from mapping and driver status to location and fleet expenses is possible.

Photo: Ford 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, with cargo

Last week we met the so-called frunk, or trunk placed where the gas-engine of the F-150 would normally sit. It’s here as well, of course, and for commercial customers it promises to be just as useful, thanks to 14.1 cu ft of lockable, water-tight storage and the capacity to carry up to 400 lb; it comes standard with four 120-volt AC outlets and two USB ports, and has its own lighting. Oh, and a drain plug to make washing the frunk easier.

“F-150 Lightning Pro represents so much more than an electric workhorse - it’s made for commercial customers inside and out, it gets better over time, and it’s totally plugged into always-on services that can help business productivity. As more companies make the commitment to go carbon neutral, they are going to expect electric products that can integrate into their operations easily.” - Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford

Ford is taking registrations on the Lightning Pro starting right now, with deliveries to start in the spring of 2022, as mentioned. Ford has in place a network of over 100 Commercial Vehicle Centres to serve fleet customers.

Photo: Ford 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, frunk

Photo: Ford 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, bed