Over 100,000 Reservations Already for the Ford F-150 Lightning

Granted, it only costs $100 (refundable) to reserve the future all-electric Lightning version of the Ford F-150, and even that small amount is refundable. But still, the company’s announcement today that the total number of reservations has surpassed 100,000 units is a noteworthy milestone.

What's especially impressive is that it happened in about three weeks. The vehicle was introduced on May 19, and order books were only opened then.

These kinds of numbers also explain why Ford is actively considering introducing a second, more-compact electric pickup truck. Rumours have been circulating about this for a few days, especially since the presentation of the new Maverick. With the demand for electric trucks expected to grow over the next few years, you can be sure that Ford is already looking into the possibilities.

The Ford F-150 Lightning
Photo: Ford
The Ford F-150 Lightning

One thing we don't know about the 100,000+ reservations is what percentage is for the commercial version of the model. That will be certainly be one relevant stat to look at once detailed sales data becomes available.

In any case, it’s always wise to take these booking numbers with a grain of salt, because even though some of the prices for the Lightning lineup are known, we still don't know everything about all the variants. And as always, some buyers may change their minds, particularly since the buy-in is so low. But then, others will surely join the number.

What seems certain is that we'll see electric Ford F-150s on the road soon... and in large numbers. Other manufacturers will follow suit, including Rivian (R1T) and GMC (Hummer EV).

It's fascinating to watch, because we're talking about a pivotal moment in automotive history. And, as we’ve said before, the gasoline engine isn't dead either, which means we can expect a long and tumultuous period of cohabitation.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, charging port
Photo: Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, charging port

