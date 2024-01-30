The last Ford Edge will be produced on April 26th.

It was no secret that the Ford Edge was living on borrowed time. What we didn't know was how long it would be in production. Well, thanks to information uncovered by the website CarScoops, we now know when the last one will be assembled at the Oakville, Ontario plant - April 26.

The information comes from the Unifor union, specifically Local 707. The latter has issued an update to its workers, informing them of things to come over the course of the year. One of them, as you might have guessed, concerns the end of production of the model at the end of April.

The reason is simple: the Oakville plant is going electric and some work needs to be done. In total, five new models will be built there, where the Ford Edge is currently assembled, along with the Lincoln Nautilus.

As for Ford's SUV, it's been on a tightrope for several years now. In the summer of 2020, there was already talk of its demise, while plans for a new generation were shelved.

The problem for the company is that the product sells well, even though it remains popular with rental companies and sales reps on the road for its space and comfort. In 2003, the company sold more than 100,000 units of the model. In fact, since its arrival on the market in 2007, on only three occasions has the SUV not sold more than 100,000 copies in the American market; the year of the economic crisis in 2009, as well as two of the Covid years, 2021 and 2022.

The only Ford Edge still on the market will be in China, in a stretched version. It will be built there, at Ford's Changan plants. As for the Lincoln Nautilus, it will continue its career in the same style as the Chinese Edge.

Next year, the Ford Escape could follow, leaving the Bronco Sport, Bronco, Explore and Expedition as gasoline-powered products in the lineup.