Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Current Generation of the Ford Edge Might Be its Last

Ford may have decided not to renew its Edge SUV as planned in 2023 – and Ontario auto workers could pay a price.

Things are about to get active at Ford, with several high-profile models set to debut in the coming months and years. But the Edge SUV might not be around much longer to greet them to the lineup, if a report by foresting and consulting firm AutoForecast Solutions is to be believed.

The plan had been for the Blue Oval automaker to produce a next-generation Edge for the 2023 model-year, but it appears the company has changed its mind. Sales of the Edge have been decent, but a good portion of those have been for fleets and not to individual buyers. The latter, when looking at Ford, tend to go for the Explorer instead. Still, U.S. sales totaled 138,000 units for the Edge last year.

Factor in that just around the corner is the new Ford Bronco, followed by a smaller, more-urban utility model inspired by it, and you start to have a crowded group of SUVs each chasing after a piece of the market pie. Did we mention there are also electric-powered models on the way, most notably the Mustang Mach-E?

If well-founded, the rumour of the Edge’s cancellation is of direct concern to auto workers at Ford’s plant in Oakville, Ontario. The Edge – as well as its cousin the Lincoln Nautilus – is assembled at there. Production of the Nautilus could be moved to China, according to Automotive News, which leaves little to do for the Ontario plant if the Edge goes away. The plant currently employs 4,200 workers who would be affected by the moves.

This is all still speculation, and 2023 is still some time off. But that the reports are appearing in credible media outlets lends credence to the story.

You May Also Like

7-Speed Manual Transmission a Possibility for 2021 Ford Bronco

7-Speed Manual Transmission a Possibility for 2021 Ford B...

New reports point to a 7-speed manual transmission in the product offering of the new 2021 Ford Bronco. The unit would have a very low-range gear to increase...

Ford Presents Sharper 2020 Edge ST-Line Edition

Ford Presents Sharper 2020 Edge ST-Line Edition

Ford is adding a sharper variant to the Edge lineup for 2020. The ST-Line offers the styling of the actual ST version, but without the performance enhancemen...

A Lincoln Electric SUV on a Rivian Platform by 2022?

A Lincoln Electric SUV on a Rivian Platform by 2022?

According to a source who spoke with Reuters, a Rivian platform is to be used to underpin a future electric-powered Lincoln SUV. Ford’s luxury division would...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A Yellow Lamborghini Aventador Slams Into… An...
Article
2020 Hyundai Tucson N-Line
Forget 2021, We Won’t See a New Hyundai Tucso...
Article
Lexus IS 2021
The 2021 Lexus IS Makes Its Debut… Online
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

They Stick 300 LEDs On an Old Lada and Take it For a Nighttime Spin
They Stick 300 LEDs On an Old...
Video
Ford Confirms Bronco Will be Unveiled in July
Ford Confirms Bronco Will be ...
Video
Nissan Gives Video Preview of the Next Z
Nissan Gives Video Preview of...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 