Ford is having a tough day. The automaker has announced no fewer than eight simultaneous recalls for various models. These recalls concern a variety of problems, from software errors to mechanical failures. Among them, five recalls specifically affect the Ford Maverick. We also learn that some models previously recalled require further corrections.

Other affected models include the F-150 and Lincoln Corsair. In addition, more than 18,000 Ford EcoSports need to be inspected due to incorrectly inserted driveshafts, which can lead to unexpected rolling starts.

The Ford Maverick | Photo: D.Heyman

Five recalls for the Maverick

The largest recall involves 933 units of the Maverick produced between August 20, 2021 and October 9, 2023. These vehicles had already been recalled for a problem with the digital dashboard display, which could fail to show certain essential safety information. However, Ford discovered that some vehicles had not received the correct software update, forcing their owners to return to the dealer for a new fix.

A critical problem with the powertrain control module

A second recall concerns just two units, manufactured between March 9, 2022 and April 25, 2022. These vehicles were scheduled to be corrected in a previous recall, but the update to the powertrain control module (PCM) failed. As a result, the system does not correctly detect the state of charge of the 12V battery, which can lead to engine stoppage. A new update is therefore required.

Capricious brake lights

A third recall affects 141 units of the Maverick, produced between August 18, 2021 and October 6, 2022. These vehicles had already been recalled for a problem with brake lights that could come on without the driver pressing the pedal.

Unfortunately, the initial correction was not correctly applied, forcing Ford to intervene again.

Notifications going out in April

Ford will notify owners of all affected Mavericks from April 14, 2025.