Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Celebrates 75 years of the F-Series Truck

Brochure for the first Ford F-Series, 1948
Photo: Ford
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the F-Series truck, Ford is going to offer a special Heritage edition, which will be available in five different colour configurations.

Hard to believe, but the F-Series truck is 75 years old. The model was born at the turn of the Second World War, when Ford decided to get a real truck, that is to say, one built on a more-robust chassis, ready for big jobs.

There had been pickup trucks before this, of course, but they were based on car chassis, as with the Ford Model T, for example.

Ford’s new truck model launched in 1948. The basic half-ton version introduced the F-Series that we know today under the name F1. The three-quarter ton models were called F2, and so on. All in all, counting the heavy trucks in the range (from F4 on), we got to F8.

In Canada, the first generation came with slightly different names - F47, F57, F68, among others. The number referred to the gross weight rating of the vehicle (4700, 5700 and 6800 lb), which refers to the total weight the vehicle can support with its load. This was later harmonized into the F-100, then F-150, F-250, etc.

Today, going on three-quarters of century later, the Ford F-Series stands as the second best-selling model in history behind the Toyota Corolla, with over 41 million units sold (50 million for the Corolla).

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition
Photo: Ford
It’s a rich history that brings us to the 75th anniversary of the model. And to celebrate that milestone, Ford is offering a special Heritage Edition for 2023.

The main distinguishing feature of the special edition is some vintage paint finishes. Notably, there’s the red and black combination, divided into three distinct sections, as shown in Ford’s images.

There be choices for customers, as the F-150 Heritage will be available in five different colour configurations:

- Race Red centre section, with Carbonized Gray upper and lower sections
- Atlas Blue centre section, with Agate Black top and bottom
- Antimatter Blue centre section, with Carbonized Gray top and bottom
- Avalanche centre part, with Agate Black upper and lower parts
- Area 51 centre part, with Agate Black upper and lower parts

On board, there are fewer changes, but the seats do get distinctive accents and the top of the centre console features a “Since 1948 F-Series Heritage Edition” message. The only other markings are logos indicating “75 Years” on the centre console, on the top of the windshield and on the multimedia system animation when starting up.

The Heritage Edition will only be offered with XLT models. Ford says production of the 2023 F-150 Heritage will begin this fall. Pricing should be announced when the order book opens in mid-July.

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition, interior
