For Ford, this week has been one to forget. The recalls keep coming, and the brand's pickup trucks are not being spared. Following a recall of 355,000 trucks on Wednesday, another recall issued yesterday affects 103,000 F-150s to fix a separate problem, this time related to the rear axle. In Canada, 22,663 units are affected.

Pickups from the 2023-to-2025 model-years are affected, more specifically F-150s equipped with Ford's Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty (HD) axle with a three-quarter semi-floating axle design.

The problem

The recall concerns an issue with the rear axle that could cause the vehicle to potentially roll forward or backward without warning.

The issue is that the rear axle hub bolt can fracture due to stress and corrosion over time, which would prevent it from stopping the small movements that occur between the hub splines and the axle shaft splines.

2024 Ford F-150 | Photo: D.Heyman

According to the recall documents, a corrosive environment combined with these small movements can wear out the hub splines, leading to a loss of torque transfer to the wheels. If the truck is in rear-wheel drive, this can result in a total loss of motive power.

Worse, the stripped axle hub splines can create a risk of the vehicle rolling away when parked. Fortunately, the risk is eliminated with the use of the parking brake.

The solution

Owners will be notified and asked to bring their vehicle to a Ford dealer so that technicians can perform the repair. That consists of fitting the truck with new left and right rear axle shaft assemblies, featuring revised geometry and attachment points to prevent the situation from recurring.

Ford notified dealerships of the fix in mid-August and plans a phased notification campaign for owners, which is expected to be completed by May 22, 2026. Owners who are concerned their truck may be affected can check on the NHTSA website.