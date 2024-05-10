Nearly 25 Percent of Ford F-150s Being Produced Are Hybrids

Ford’s CEO had some upbeat news yesterday regarding sales of the hybrid version of the Ford F-150 pickup. Jim Farley said that between 20 and 25 percent of the F-150s being produced are now equipped with the PowerBoost hybrid engine, the heart of which is a 3.5L V6.

This was one of the company's objectives. For all the press the Lightning electric gets, there are many consumers not ready to go full-on electric. For those who, for example, find the loss of range when towing too great, the choice of a hybrid model represents an interesting solution, especially as output can rise to 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque.

Jim Farley was speaking at the company's shareholders' meeting, ongoing now. Also being discussed was the hybrid version of the Maverick compact pickup, another model crucial to Ford's hybridization strategy. In fact, the auto giant has promised that by the end of the decade, hybrid variants will be offered across its entire range.

“Thanks to the company's leadership in hybrids for over 20 years, we're really well positioned. Our range of hybrid vehicles will continue to grow over the course of 2025 and 2026,” declared Farley.

PowerBoost badging on the 2024 Ford F-150 Platinum | Photo: Ford

At the Detroit Auto Show last September, we were on hand for the unveiling of the updated F-150. The company said then that it wants to double the proportion of sales of the hybrid variant, which then stood at 10 percent. Mission accomplished.

Ford also said it believed the F-150 hybrid could become the best-selling hybrid model in the U.S. Keeping in mind that some 750,000 F-150s are sold every year in the country, that would work out to about 185,000 to 190,000 units.

So far this year, sales of hybrid models are up 47 percent year-over-year at Ford.

Like other manufacturers who are delaying or slowing their electric shift due to slower demand growth, Ford wants to offer more hybrids and more choice to customers.

“Our key strategy as a company is to give customers choice. The adoption of electric vehicles is a little slower in the industry than we anticipated, particularly in terms of pricing power.”