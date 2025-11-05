Already overflowing with power, the Ford F-150 Raptor R gets a big boost in horsepower in a new variant presented at the 2025 SEMA Show, on this week.

Ford’s modified truck develops a ridiculous total of 900 hp. The timing of the announcement is no coincidence, coming as it does right after Stellantis confirmed it is relaunching its SRT brand, the mandate of which is to develop high-performance vehicles. Ford isn’t about to give up the fight in that arena.

| Photo: Ford

Under the hood of this new high-performance truck, we find the same 5.2L V8 engine that powers the production F-150 Raptor R. However, it has been fitted with a larger supercharger, which boosts power.

The standard F-150 Raptor R produces 720 hp, so this model unveiled at the SEMA Show outdoes that by quite bit - thanks to the participation of the company's Ford Performance Parts division.

It should be noted that this supercharger can be purchased at dealerships in Canada and is covered by a three-year or 60,000 km warranty.

"We wanted to create the ultimate factory-supported Raptor model, combining phenomenal power with the toughness that name evokes. This vehicle is for the enthusiast who looks at the F-150 Raptor R and wonders, 'How can we take it even further?'" said Matt Simpson, Executive Director of Accessories and Personalization.

| Photo: Ford

For now, we don’t know the impact on fuel consumption. However, the F-150 Raptor R is already one of the most fuel-hungry vehicles out there. According to Natural Resources Canada, its combined fuel consumption is 19.7L/100 km.

Ford goes all out with performance trucks

This truck is not the only one being presented by Ford at this event. Earlier this week we reported on the Blue Oval brand’s Maverick 300T, also injected with steroids in the output department.

The SEMA Show, which takes place every year in Las Vegas, brings together the main players in the automotive aftermarket industry. The 2025 edition is being held from November 4 to 7. As is the case every year, several manufacturers, including Toyota, Nissan and Stellantis, are presenting concepts and prototypes highlighting their technical expertise and sense of innovation.

| Photo: Ford