he Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance wrapped up yesterday after being the scene of a host of major new reveals over the past several days. One of the models that turned the most heads – and brought back some wonderful memories - was a new 2019 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The special edition pays tribute to the Le Mans-winning GT40 model from the 1960s.

The car has been decked out to resemble the blue and orange GT40, sponsored by oil company Gulf, that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. The new version rides on 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels in high-gloss stainless steel, but which reveal orange brake calipers. That same orange features on the side-view mirrors.

The retro look of the model is reinforced inside, thanks to contrasting blue and orange stitching on the seats and the steering wheel.

Those interested in the modle but want it made even more unique can add optional carbon fibre accents. For the 2019 model-year, the number 9 will be painted on the hood and the doors; in 2020, that will change to a number 6 (for the 1969 Le Mans winner).

And that 2020 edition will be it for the Heritage Edition.

Each model will be individually numbered and display a commemorative plaque. Ford has said nothing yet about pricing, or even when this variant will be available for delivery.