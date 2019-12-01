Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Ford unveils 2019 GT Heritage Edition at Pebble Beach

he Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance wrapped up yesterday after being the scene of a host of major new reveals over the past several days. One of the models that turned the most heads – and brought back some wonderful memories - was a new 2019 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The special edition pays tribute to the Le Mans-winning GT40 model from the 1960s.

The car has been decked out to resemble the blue and orange GT40, sponsored by oil company Gulf, that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. The new version rides on 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels in high-gloss stainless steel, but which reveal orange brake calipers. That same orange features on the side-view mirrors.

The retro look of the model is reinforced inside, thanks to contrasting blue and orange stitching on the seats and the steering wheel.

Those interested in the modle but want it made even more unique can add optional carbon fibre accents. For the 2019 model-year, the number 9 will be painted on the hood and the doors; in 2020, that will change to a number 6 (for the 1969 Le Mans winner).  

And that 2020 edition will be it for the Heritage Edition.

Each model will be individually numbered and display a commemorative plaque. Ford has said nothing yet about pricing, or even when this variant will be available for delivery.

Photos:Ford
Photos of the 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

A Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype Will be Auctioned at Pebble Beach

A Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype Will be Auctioned at Pebbl...

A 1965 Ford GT40 roadster is going to be auctioned off at Pebble Beach next week. The car is one of only five ever built, and the winning bid is expected to ...

Next Mustang Shelby GT500 could run on 720 horses

Next Mustang Shelby GT500 could run on 720 horses

Secretly obtained documents indicate that the upcoming new version of the Mustang Shelby GT500 will get 720 hp at its disposal. There’s no confirmation of th...

2020 Mustang Shelby GT350, GT350R get Heritage Edition

2020 Mustang Shelby GT350, GT350R get Heritage Edition

Ford has announced the addition a Heritage Edition package for the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R 2020. As its name suggests, the package is designed t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
How About Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in Y...
Article
1992 Nissan Stanza
1992 Nissan Stanza Review: Desperate Times, D...
Review
Mustang Cobra Jet 1400
Ford presents a 1400-hp Electric Mustang: Mee...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford presents a 1400-hp Electric Mustang: Meet the Cobra Jet
Ford presents a 1400-hp Elect...
Video
2020 World Car of the Year: The Kia Telluride Racks Up Another Win
2020 World Car of the Year: T...
Video
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 