2023 Land Rover Defender 110, 75 Years edition, profile

Land Rover is marking its 75 years of existence with a limited-edition green Defender. No it’s not an all-electric version of the SUV, but rather one that will be decked exclusively in Grasmer Green, an exterior colour never before applied to a Defender. The same green is found on the 20-inch alloys the SUV rides on.

New colour it may have, but the new special variant is nonetheless being called a heritage edition by its maker.

The limited-run Defender will be truly limited – only 75 of them re going to be offered in Canada. Buyers can only get in 90 or 110 configuration, not the new 130.

Other distinguishing features include 75 Years graphics and Ceres Silver bumpers and accents, as well as premium LED lighting.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

Photo: Land Rover 2023 Land Rover Defender, 75 Years edition, interior

The green returns inside as well, with accents on the cross-car beam and with laser-etched details here and there. The seats are… not in green, but rather in Resist Ebony. In the front row, they bookend a centre console with veneer made of Robustec material.

Also present are a folding fabric roof, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, heated steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, 3D surround camera, terrain response and special Meridian audio.

Buyers can go really whole hog by buying 75 Years-branded items from the Lifestyle Collection that will go with the special edition, such as a watch, backpack and assorted apparel. Yes, they’re in Grasmere Green.

Land Rover has not announced pricing for Canada, but for hardcore fans wanting one of the 75 units that will be made available, there’s no time to quibble about that. Best contact your Land Rover dealership for details.

Photo: Land Rover 2023 Land Rover Defender, 75 Years edition, rear

Photo: Land Rover 2023 Land Rover Defender 90, 75 Years edition, profile

Photo: Land Rover 2023 Land Rover Defender 110, 75 Years edition, three-quarters front