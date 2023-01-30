• Ford is reducing the pricing of its Mustang Mach-E in Canada.

• The company is increasing production of the EV, which should result in shorter waiting times.

• The price reductions range from $4,750 to $8,500, depending on the version.

Ford has been working hard to get its electric-vehicle supply chain in place, and today it announced a significant increase in production of its Mustang Mach-E SUV. This will reduce customer wait times.

Streamlining costs related to the exercise will also reduce prices, making the product a bit more affordable and competitive in the market.

“We are not going to cede ground to anyone. We are producing more EVs to reduce customer wait times, offering competitive pricing and working to create an ownership experience that is second to none. Our customers are at the centre of everything we do – as we continue to build thrilling and exciting electric vehicles, we will continue to push the boundaries to make EVs more accessible for everybody.” - Marin Gjaja, Chief Customer Officer, Ford Model E.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E - Front

Current Mach-E customers who are awaiting delivery of their model will automatically benefit from the adjusted price, and customers with a sale date after Jan. 1, 2023, who already own their Mach-E Mustang will receive a private offer from Ford, the company says.

“Part of our mission at Ford is to treat customers like family,” Gjaja added. “We want our customers to know they made the right decision in choosing a Mustang Mach-E, and we will continue to take a proactive role in doing the right thing for those who join the Ford family.”

Here is the model's adjusted price list:

. Versions Previous price Adjusted price California Route 1 eAWD Extended Range $85,925 $79,120 Premium RWD Standard Range $71,995 $64,995 Premium eAWD Standard Range $75,745 $67,245 Premium RWD Extended Range $84,995 $77,995 Premium eAWD Extended Range $88,745 $80,245 GT Performance Edition Extended Range $97,495 $92,745













