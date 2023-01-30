Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Mustang Mach-e: Price Drop, Production Increase in Canada

Discounts range from $4,750 to $8,500, depending on version. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Ford is reducing the pricing of its Mustang Mach-E in Canada.

•    The company is increasing production of the EV, which should result in shorter waiting times.

•    The price reductions range from $4,750 to $8,500, depending on the version.

Ford has been working hard to get its electric-vehicle supply chain in place, and today it announced a significant increase in production of its Mustang Mach-E SUV. This will reduce customer wait times. 

Streamlining costs related to the exercise will also reduce prices, making the product a bit more affordable and competitive in the market. 

“We are not going to cede ground to anyone. We are producing more EVs to reduce customer wait times, offering competitive pricing and working to create an ownership experience that is second to none. Our customers are at the centre of everything we do – as we continue to build thrilling and exciting electric vehicles, we will continue to push the boundaries to make EVs more accessible for everybody.”

- Marin Gjaja, Chief Customer Officer, Ford Model E.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E - Front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E - Front

Current Mach-E customers who are awaiting delivery of their model will automatically benefit from the adjusted price, and customers with a sale date after Jan. 1, 2023, who already own their Mach-E Mustang will receive a private offer from Ford, the company says. 

“Part of our mission at Ford is to treat customers like family,” Gjaja added. “We want our customers to know they made the right decision in choosing a Mustang Mach-E, and we will continue to take a proactive role in doing the right thing for those who join the Ford family.”

Here is the model's adjusted price list:

.VersionsPrevious priceAdjusted price
    
 California Route 1 eAWD Extended Range     $85,925      $79,120
 Premium RWD Standard Range     $71,995      $64,995
 Premium eAWD Standard Range     $75,745        $67,245
 Premium RWD Extended Range     $84,995      $77,995
 Premium eAWD Extended Range     $88,745        $80,245
 GT Performance Edition Extended Range     $97,495          $92,745

                    
           
                               
                     
                         
                         
        

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E - Logo
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E - Logo

You May Also Like

Ford Building More Electric Mustang Mach-Es Than Regular Mustangs

Ford Building More Electric Mustang Mach-Es Than Regular ...

Ford has built more electric Mustang Mach-Es than gasoline-powered versions of its flagship model since the beginning of the year. The combustion-engine Must...

Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV: Ford Teases Spy Shots

Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV: Ford Teases Spy Shots

Ford has just published a few images and a video showing the new Mustang-inspired electric SUV in testing ahead of the model’s official public debut, expecte...

2017 Vincentric Best Value in Canada awards announced

2017 Vincentric Best Value in Canada awards announced

The 6th annual Vincentric Best Value in Canada awards were announced earlier this month. Can you guess which cars and trucks took home these honours?

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Hyundai Santa FE PHEV
Small Number of Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento...
Article
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
Production of the GMC Hummer EV SUV Is Underway
Article
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE: Notable Changes for t...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Forza Motorsport Next Version Previewed
Forza Motorsport Next Version...
Video
Project Arrow EV Concept Features 97 Percent Can-Con
Project Arrow EV Concept Feat...
Video
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 