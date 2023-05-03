Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Mustang Mach-E, Another Price Drop

It's a real price war between Tesla and Ford in this vehicle category. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Ford Mach E - On the road
Ford Mach E - On the road
Photo: Ford

- Ford is again lowering the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. 
- Some versions will see their bill reduced by a little over $10,000. 
- Sales of the model have been declining since the beginning of the year, which partially explains the company's move.

Yesterday, Ford announced new price cuts for its electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. Yes, new price cuts, because earlier this year the company had melted a few thousand dollars off the bill for each version. 

This week's decision is part of the reopening of orders for the model, just after a series of price cuts made at rival Tesla. 

While price cuts are always a good thing, there is another side to the coin. Some consumers will feel they've been shortchanged because they paid more for their model just a few months ago. We've seen that with Tesla and we're seeing that with Ford. That's the nature of a price war. We see it with gas prices, too, because sometimes you're paying more per gallon one day than the next. It's obviously more frustrating for some in this case when you consider that the drops amount to more than $10,000 for some models. 

Ford Mach E - Logo
Ford Mach E - Logo
Photo: Ford

The good news for those who have already ordered a vehicle and are waiting for delivery is that they will benefit from the discounts. Those who already have a vehicle will have to mourn the loss. 

In the case of the Premium version, we're talking about a maximum reduction of $3,000 for the rear-wheel drive variant with regular range ($2,250 with all-wheel drive). The price is now $61,995. With the larger battery and extended range, the price reductions reach $11,000 and $10,250 respectively. Prices for these models are now $66,995 and $69,995, respectively. 

For the California Route 1 (all-wheel-drive) long-range model, the reduction is $9125 ($69,995). For the long-range GT Performance Edition model, the bill is down $9,750 ($82,995). The entry-level Select trim level retains its $56,995 price tag. 

It will be interesting to see what effect this has on sales of the model, as after some adjustments to the U.S. side of the electric vehicle credit, sales of the Mach-E have dropped by 20 percent. This is one of the reasons for the price adjustments.

You May Also Like

Ford Mustang Mach-e: Price Drop, Production Increase in Canada

Ford Mustang Mach-e: Price Drop, Production Increase in C...

Ford is increasing production of the Mustang Mach-E and reducing the EV’s pricing in Canada. The company says this is possible because it now has greater own...

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Categories

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Ca...

The finalists in each of the six 2023 World Vehicle of the Year categories have been announced. Once again this year, there is a very strong Korean presence ...

Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV: Ford Teases Spy Shots

Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV: Ford Teases Spy Shots

Ford has just published a few images and a video showing the new Mustang-inspired electric SUV in testing ahead of the model’s official public debut, expecte...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2024 Toyota Tacoma
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Will Keep Its Manual T...
Article
Aston Martin - DB5
Aston Martin to Offer Brand New Engines For I...
Article
2024 Subaru Impreza
2024 Subaru Impreza, We Know The Price
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai's E-Corner System, In Video
Hyundai's E-Corner System, In...
Video
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competition Shows How It's Done
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competitio...
Video
2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Revised Midsize SUV Gets Design, Interior Tweaks
2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Re...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 