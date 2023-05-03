Ford Mach E - On the road Photo: Ford

- Ford is again lowering the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

- Some versions will see their bill reduced by a little over $10,000.

- Sales of the model have been declining since the beginning of the year, which partially explains the company's move.

Yesterday, Ford announced new price cuts for its electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. Yes, new price cuts, because earlier this year the company had melted a few thousand dollars off the bill for each version.

This week's decision is part of the reopening of orders for the model, just after a series of price cuts made at rival Tesla.

While price cuts are always a good thing, there is another side to the coin. Some consumers will feel they've been shortchanged because they paid more for their model just a few months ago. We've seen that with Tesla and we're seeing that with Ford. That's the nature of a price war. We see it with gas prices, too, because sometimes you're paying more per gallon one day than the next. It's obviously more frustrating for some in this case when you consider that the drops amount to more than $10,000 for some models.

Ford Mach E - Logo Photo: Ford

The good news for those who have already ordered a vehicle and are waiting for delivery is that they will benefit from the discounts. Those who already have a vehicle will have to mourn the loss.

In the case of the Premium version, we're talking about a maximum reduction of $3,000 for the rear-wheel drive variant with regular range ($2,250 with all-wheel drive). The price is now $61,995. With the larger battery and extended range, the price reductions reach $11,000 and $10,250 respectively. Prices for these models are now $66,995 and $69,995, respectively.

For the California Route 1 (all-wheel-drive) long-range model, the reduction is $9125 ($69,995). For the long-range GT Performance Edition model, the bill is down $9,750 ($82,995). The entry-level Select trim level retains its $56,995 price tag.

It will be interesting to see what effect this has on sales of the model, as after some adjustments to the U.S. side of the electric vehicle credit, sales of the Mach-E have dropped by 20 percent. This is one of the reasons for the price adjustments.