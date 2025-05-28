Ford is issuing a massive recall of 1,075,299 vehicles in the U.S. and another 159,135 in Canada due to a software glitch that can prevent the backup camera from displaying the image correctly.

Transport Canada explains that on some vehicles, “a software problem could cause the rearview camera image not to display or to freeze when the transmission is shifted into reverse.”

According to both Transport Canada and the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), this malfunction increases the risk of collisions during reverse manoeuvres.

The recall affects a wide range of Ford and Lincoln models from model-years 2021 to 2025, including:

Ford

• Bronco (2021-2024)

• F-150 (2021-2024)

• Edge (2021-2024)

• Escape (2023-2024)

• Ranger (2024)

• Expedition (2022-2024)

• Transit (2022-2024)

• Mustang (2024)

• F-Series F-250 to F-600 (2022-2024)

• Mach-E (2021-2023)

Lincoln

• Corsair (2023-2024)

• Nautilus (2021-2023)

• Navigator (2022-2024)

The Lincoln Corsair | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

The defect is attributed to a bug in the Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM), which acts as the operating system for the dashboard, controlling applications, navigation and especially the backup camera image. If it malfunctions, the image may freeze, be delayed or not display at all.

The solution

Ford will fix the problem free of charge via an over-the-air (OTA) software update. However, the solution will not be available until the third quarter of 2025, according to NHTSA documents.

In the meantime, an initial owner notification letter will be sent by June 16, 2024, followed by a second communication once the fix is ready.

Backing up safely: Vigilance required

This recall raises significant road safety concerns, particularly for drivers who rely on the backup camera for maneuvers. While waiting for the update, caution is advised when parking and reversing.