Ford is recalling 210,000 2025 Explorers and Lincoln Aviators for a problem that can occur when a trailer is hitched to the rear.

If there's one thing Ford can't be accused of, it's hiding things. The company is approaching 110 recalls since the beginning of January, by far the highest number in the industry (four to five times more than the second-place manufacturer).

The company has promised to be proactive and transparent, and it's delivering on that front. We know it genuinely wants to improve the quality of its products, but the results are slow to materialize. Let's hope for their sake that things progress in that direction.

In any case, we have more recalls this week, including one concerning the 2025 models of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.

The problem

This time, the problem isn't serious in itself, but it can have significant consequences on the road. It affects towing; when a trailer is hitched to the rear, its lights may not work, which is not ideal for other motorists, especially when the vehicle is braking.

Ford estimates only one percent of the recalled products have the problem.

| Photo: Lincoln

If the issue occurs, an error message may appear on the dashboard. The problem is not related to the quality of the hitch or wiring but to a potentially defective chassis control module. The part is manufactured by a supplier (Aptiv Services) and may have left the production plant with a misprinted circuit.

Ford says that even if you don't tow a trailer, you may also encounter issues, such as windows that don't work or electric mirror adjustments that don't respond. The climate control system could also blow hot air, or the USB charger might not function. The same goes for the glove box light turning off, or even the horn not sounding when you press the alarm function.

In addition, Ford explains that based on tests, the issue is less likely to appear if your vehicle has already reached 9,000 miles (15,000 km) without hiccups. However, it is still recommended to have your vehicle checked, regardless of its mileage.

The solution

Owners should begin receiving recall notices starting October 13. That said, the replacement part will not be available until between March 31 and April 3, 2026. It is therefore recommended not to tow until the repair is completed.