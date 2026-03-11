Lincoln is recalling the 2026 Navigator SUV to fix an improbable issue: the driver’s seat could slide back on its own, including while the vehicle is in motion. The recall affects 1,189 units of the 2026 edition of the luxury utility model – but only 76 of those are in Canada, according to Transport Canada.

The problem

At the heart of what is at base a software glitch is a defective module, more specifically that module’s obstacle detection logic. Normally, the system prevents movement of the seat when it detects an obstacle obstructing it. Here, the faulty module component could misinterpret reading an obstacle in front of it, and move the seat back to its more rearward position.

| Photo: Lincoln

The obvious danger here is two-fold. First, no driver wants a sudden movement of their seat that they didn’t ask for. And second, putting the seat in that position could place the pedals out of reach of shorter drivers.

The recall notice also points out that the glitch means the seat may continue its backward journey even if the driver intervenes to stop it manually.

Ford says that it has received no reports of any accident or injuries related to the issue.

The solution

Ford first opened an investigation in January, and confirmed a recall in late February. It will advise owners of affected vehicles to bring their Navigator to their dealership, where a software update will be carried out that should fix the issue.