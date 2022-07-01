Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Maverick Tremor Out and About in Testing

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It’s no secret - at least, it's strongly suspected - that Ford is working on development of a Tremor version of its new Maverick truck, but recently the automaker has taken prototypes of it out into the world for some real-world, on-road testing.

While we don’t have any spy shots we can actual show you, those are out there, here and here and here, for example. But what we can tell you is what the public appearances of the Maverick Tremor teach us about it.

Shockingly, the Tremor will be hardier-looking in appearance in order to make it clear this is intended as more than a city-only pickup. Ground clearance has been increased, and there are several orange accents placed around the exterior, among them dual tow hooks recessed into the front bumper, itself modified from the version found on the Maverick.

It’s expected the Maverick Tremor will also receive a modified suspension system and bigger, hardier tires for enhanced off-road chops, as well as other elements introduced with the Tremor versions of the F-150 and Ranger pickups.

It’s also widely assumed the powertrain of the new variant will remain unchanged, so the truck will work with a 2.0L EcoBoost engine good for 250 hp. Whether or not hybridity will be part of the deal remains an open question, but recall that, as we reported just days ago, Ford has patented the Maverick Lightning name, so we can be pretty sure electrification is in the cards in some form with the model.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2022 Ford Maverick
Photo: V.Aubé
2022 Ford Maverick

You May Also Like

Ford Trademarks Maverick Lightning and Ranger Lightning Names

Ford Trademarks Maverick Lightning and Ranger Lightning N...

Ford has reportedly put in a request to trademark the Maverick Lightning and Ranger Lightning names, according to the Carbuzz website. Given the gathering pa...

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid: And the Oscar for the Best Idea Goes To…

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid: And the Oscar for the Best Ide...

Ford has finally introduced the hybrid version of its Maverick pickup truck, several weeks after the regular version debuted. See what we thought of this var...

2022 Ford Maverick Review: A Replacement for the Old Ranger?

2022 Ford Maverick Review: A Replacement for the Old Ranger?

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a brand-new compact truck that's being well-received in the market, not least because it fills a void in that market for an afforda...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Mercedes-Benz Canada, Enterprise Announce New...
Article
Hyundai's two Rolling Lab all-electric performance N concepts
Hyundai Presents Two N Performance Electric C...
Article
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Introduces Ioniq 6 “Electrified Strea...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Documentary Series on Independent Carmaker AMC Is Coming in 2024
A Documentary Series on Indep...
Video
The New Honda Civic Type R Finally Makes its Debut
The New Honda Civic Type R Fi...
Video
Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 