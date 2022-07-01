It’s no secret - at least, it's strongly suspected - that Ford is working on development of a Tremor version of its new Maverick truck, but recently the automaker has taken prototypes of it out into the world for some real-world, on-road testing.

While we don’t have any spy shots we can actual show you, those are out there, here and here and here, for example. But what we can tell you is what the public appearances of the Maverick Tremor teach us about it.

Shockingly, the Tremor will be hardier-looking in appearance in order to make it clear this is intended as more than a city-only pickup. Ground clearance has been increased, and there are several orange accents placed around the exterior, among them dual tow hooks recessed into the front bumper, itself modified from the version found on the Maverick.

It’s expected the Maverick Tremor will also receive a modified suspension system and bigger, hardier tires for enhanced off-road chops, as well as other elements introduced with the Tremor versions of the F-150 and Ranger pickups.

It’s also widely assumed the powertrain of the new variant will remain unchanged, so the truck will work with a 2.0L EcoBoost engine good for 250 hp. Whether or not hybridity will be part of the deal remains an open question, but recall that, as we reported just days ago, Ford has patented the Maverick Lightning name, so we can be pretty sure electrification is in the cards in some form with the model.