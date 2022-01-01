Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, front grille

The smallest truck in the Ford lineup is set to get an off-road configuration all of its own. After the F-150, Super Duty and Ranger pickups, it’s now the Maverick’s turn to be fitted with appropriate wear to tackle rougher roads and trails.

So what does the Tremor package do to the Maverick? It can be pasted onto either the XLT or Lariat versions of the pickup, and it brings both appearance and performance changes.

First, the vehicle gets a more advanced AWD system with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with differential lock; it’s designed to permit sending all rear torque to one or the other of the rear wheels as needed. The Maverick Tremor also gets five drive modes for its powertrain, to run more optimally on pavement, sand, mud or snow, or to tow more effectively.

Also included is Ford’s Trail Control system, which controls speed in the off-road environment so drivers can focus on steering. Further, the Tremor version gets exclusive front and rear shocks and springs, reinforced transmission cooler and half-shafts, increased ride height (by 1 inch) and a bigger approach angle (30.7 instead of 21.6 degrees). Its wheels are unique as well, the 17-inch aluminum alloys being dark grey with Tremor Orange trim and fitted with all-terrain tires.

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, three-quarters rear

The Maverick Tremor is powered by a 2.0L EcoBoost engine good for 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque working in tandem with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Towing is rated at 2,000 lb, payload at 1,200 lb.

In terms of appearance, the Maverick Tremor gets a different grille, blacked-out headlamps, taillamps, and Ford badging and Tremor Orange front tow hooks. Then, a Tremor Appearance Package gives the truck a grey-painted roof and mirror caps as well as black side graphics on the hood and lower body. In addition, the lower front fascia gives a sharper approach angle, and steel skid plates are added as well.

There are fewer obvious changes inside, though there is the expected Tremor badging, found on the seat backs for example, as well as orange accents on the door pulls, centre console and air vents.

For the moment, prices for the Tremor Off-Road and Tremor Appearance packages have not been announced for Canada, but we do know the American pricing, which gives us a rough idea: U.S. customers will pay $2,995 USD for the former package, and $1,495 for the latter.

Ford says it plans to start taking orders for and building the Maverick Tremor in September, at the same time that it restarts production of all versions of the Maverick for the 2023 model-year. Recall that the automaker had such strong demand (coupled with supply-chain challenges) that it simply stopped taking orders for the Maverick in late January of this year. Now, interested buyers will be able to throw their hat into the ring once more.

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, interior

Photo: Ford 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, front