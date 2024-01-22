• Ford’s CEO says the V8 version of the Mustang is sticking around… for a long time

With the departure of the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger (and Charger) in 2024, the American muscle car segment (V8 subsection) is down to one: the Ford Mustang. Dodge will be back with a gasoline-powered Charger, but with a 6-cylinder engine (an electric version is also in the pipeline). This is also a strong possibility for Chevrolet and its Camaro.

Many muscle car fans have been fretting over Ford’s plans for the future as well. But Ford CEO is here to reassure those folks. Explained Jim Farley in an interview with Motor 1, the V8-powered Ford Mustang is not about to disappear.

“A lot of our competitors have left. And if we're the only one on the planet making a V-8 affordable sports car for everyone in the world, so be it.” - Jim Farley, Ford

Ironically, that this version remains in the catalog is due at least in part to the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. That EV helps offset the polluting emissions of models still equipped with a gasoline engine. Said Farley, the “Mach-E lets us sell ICE vehicles for a long time to come.”

Ford's involvement in motor racing is also worth noting. The Mustang can be found in NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) drag racing, in the Australian Supercar series and in the NASCAR series, as well as in international series with GT3 and GT4 variants. Often, for a model to be eligible for competition, a manufacturer must produce a certain number of units. Keeping the V8 Mustang in production kills two birds with one stone.

And Jim Farley is a racing fan. In fact, he's very proud of his company's involvement in this domain. “What other car in the world races on six continents on any given weekend? And that's because we have a V-8 engine,” he marveled, adding that Ford also uses the experience gained through the various racing programs to help develop the future cars we'll be driving.

Those who want a V8-powered Ford Mustang can rest assured, they have plenty of time to realize their dream.

Farley didn't mention the fact that Mustang sales are doing well, but it's worth noting. The Mustang surpassed sales of the Challenger and Camaro in 2023. Sales were up 2.2 percent on the previous year, with 48,605 cars sold, and the Mustang continues to outsell its electric Mach-E counterpart.