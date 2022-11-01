Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Ford Mustang: Ford Confirms Power Increases

2024 Ford Mustang - 5.0L V8 engine
Photo: Ford
2024 Ford Mustang - 5.0L V8 engine

•    The 2024 Mustang's V8 will deliver between 480 and 500 hp, a substantial increase.

•    The 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine will increase by 5 hp to 315.

•    The 6-speed manual transmission will no longer be available with the 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine.

The Ford Mustang is getting a makeover for 2024. Design-wise the changes amount to more of an evolution than a revolution, but Mustang fans won’t complain about that. 

When the revised pony car was presented at the Detroit Auto Show in September, details on the power of the engines comprising the offer for 2024 were not forthcoming. It took Ford a while to do so, but it provided this information today. Not too surprisingly, the engines' output will increase. In the case of the 5.0L V8 block, by quite a bit. 

That V8 will now offer between 480 and 500 hp, depending on the model configuration. Note that For 2023, it is good for 450 hp with the GT model and 470 hp with the Mach 1. In 2024, the GT variant will make 480 hp, while the new Dark Horse model will better that with 500 hp. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2024 Ford Mustang - On the truck
Photo: Ford
2024 Ford Mustang - On the truck

Torque is 415 lb-ft with the GT variant, a gain of 5. With the optional performance exhaust, capacity increases to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque. The V8 in the Dark Horse version gets a different crankshaft and forged connecting rods. In addition to its 500 hp, it will offer 418 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed mechanical transmission will be standard, with the 10-speed automatic transmission optional. 

As for the 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, it gains 5 horsepower to hit 315. It still offers 350 lb-ft of torque. Note that it has already provided 330 hp with the EcoBoost Performance Package. On the other hand, it will no longer be available with the manual gearbox. With the auto transmission, this 4-cylinder version is quite a bit less interesting. 

More details will emerge in 2023 about the 2024 Mustang. We'll be on the lookout.

2024 Ford Mustang - Exterior design
Photo: Ford
2024 Ford Mustang - Exterior design

You May Also Like

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance First Drive: With a Name Like That...

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance First Drive: With ...

With its electric motor and battery now part of the deal, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is a weightier car than before - which is not ideal for a...

Detroit 2022: The New 2024 Mustang Brings Star Power to the Auto Show

Detroit 2022: The New 2024 Mustang Brings Star Power to t...

Ford unveiled the revised version of its iconic pony car, the 2024 Ford Mustang, Thursday evening at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. Auto123 was on hand for the ...

Third-Gen 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Output Figures Announced

Third-Gen 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Output Figures Announced

Ford has announced output figures for the engine that will equip the next-generation F-150 Raptor. The company has also confirmed that the offering will incl...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2024 Cadillac Celestiq
2024 Cadillac Celestiq: Demand Is Outstrippin...
Article
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning: Ford Boosts Produc...
Article
Toyota Hilux Pickup
Toyota Presents All-Electric Pickup Truck Con...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe Crash Testing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impre...
Video
Caterpillar Testing an Electric Version of its Massive 793
Caterpillar Testing an Electr...
Video
Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 