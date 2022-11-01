2024 Ford Mustang: Ford Confirms Power Increases

Photo: Ford 2024 Ford Mustang - 5.0L V8 engine

• The 2024 Mustang's V8 will deliver between 480 and 500 hp, a substantial increase.

• The 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine will increase by 5 hp to 315.

• The 6-speed manual transmission will no longer be available with the 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine.

The Ford Mustang is getting a makeover for 2024. Design-wise the changes amount to more of an evolution than a revolution, but Mustang fans won’t complain about that.

When the revised pony car was presented at the Detroit Auto Show in September, details on the power of the engines comprising the offer for 2024 were not forthcoming. It took Ford a while to do so, but it provided this information today. Not too surprisingly, the engines' output will increase. In the case of the 5.0L V8 block, by quite a bit.

That V8 will now offer between 480 and 500 hp, depending on the model configuration. Note that For 2023, it is good for 450 hp with the GT model and 470 hp with the Mach 1. In 2024, the GT variant will make 480 hp, while the new Dark Horse model will better that with 500 hp.

Photo: Ford 2024 Ford Mustang - On the truck

Torque is 415 lb-ft with the GT variant, a gain of 5. With the optional performance exhaust, capacity increases to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque. The V8 in the Dark Horse version gets a different crankshaft and forged connecting rods. In addition to its 500 hp, it will offer 418 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed mechanical transmission will be standard, with the 10-speed automatic transmission optional.

As for the 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, it gains 5 horsepower to hit 315. It still offers 350 lb-ft of torque. Note that it has already provided 330 hp with the EcoBoost Performance Package. On the other hand, it will no longer be available with the manual gearbox. With the auto transmission, this 4-cylinder version is quite a bit less interesting.

More details will emerge in 2023 about the 2024 Mustang. We'll be on the lookout.