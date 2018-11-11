Ford of Canada has revealed its pricing for the much-anticipated and much-lauded Mach 1 version of the Mustang. Starting price for the car will be $65,000 CAD, when including the 1,800 transport and prep fees.

The model is returning to the scene after a 17-year absence, but it will only be produced as a limited edition. It joins a long list of special-edition Mustang produced by Ford over the past 15 years, a list that notably includes the Bullitt and Boss 302.

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is powered by the carmaker’s celebrated 5.0L V8 engine that here will deliver 480 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Those optimal figures are available starting at 7,000 and 4,600 RPM, respectively.

The Mach 1 slots in between the GT and the Shelby in the Mustang range. The model unofficially replaces the Shelby GT350, which won’t be in the lineup for 2021.

Interested buyers can reserve their Mach 1 as of now on Ford of Canada’s website, but then they’ll have to hunker down for a winter of waiting: the model won’t start arriving at dealerships before spring 2021.

Which is just as well, of course, since it would verge on the criminal to subject this thoroughbred to the abuse doled out by Canadian winter.

