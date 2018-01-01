Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Mustang Mach-E to Be Built – and Sold - in China

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Ford will offer its new Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in China, the automaker announced yesterday.  What’s more, the model will be assembled within China, in partnership with Chinese manufacturer Changan Ford.

The models manufactured in China will be intended only for its domestic market.

This announcement comes within the framework of the manufacturer's efforts to turn around its activities, partly by concentrating its efforts and capital on solid projects, and partly by focusing on names that equally solid (Bronco, Mustang, etc.).  

For Ford, the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E in China is part of its "Best of Ford, Best of China" strategy, which aims to offer customers in the region “industry-leading smart vehicles and advanced technologies”.

The American manufacturer has long struggled to establish itself in the Chinese market, but it has seen its results evolve positively recently, thanks in particular to a renewal of its Chinese vehicle lineup, now better attuned to the Chinese market’s demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Ford Mustang Mach-E, profile
Photo: Ford
Ford Mustang Mach-E, profile

Calling its Mustang Mach-E “a breakthrough vehicle in Ford's electrification strategy,” Ford says it “will set new standards in style and performance in the Chinese high-end EV market when it becomes available in China later this year”.

Ford has committed to invest 11.5 billion USD in electrifying its range by 2022. Notably, an all-electric version of the F-150 pickup truck and a fully electric Transit van are both expected in 2022.

The Chinese Mach-E Mustang will feature a “smart cockpit” equipped with Ford's driver assistance technologies (the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite) and a multimedia system that can benefit from online software updates. The vehicle will be equipped with a system for semi-autonomous driving on pre-determined sections of highways.

The Mustang Mach-E sold in China will have an estimated range of more than 600 km.

You May Also Like

Delivery Delays for the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Delivery Delays for the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Unspecified quality issues affecting several hundred units of the Mustang Mach-E have led Ford to perform extra inspections and tests on them. It’s estimated...

Meet Cyber Orange, a Vibrant New Colour for the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Meet Cyber Orange, a Vibrant New Colour for the Ford Must...

Ford is introducing a vibrant new colour for its Mustang Mach-E SUV. Cyber Orange, already very popular with the Mustang, will be offered with the GT version...

Mustang Mach-E to Debut Simultaneously in Europe, North America

Mustang Mach-E to Debut Simultaneously in Europe, North A...

Contrary to speculation running loose and unchecked for the past few months, the debut of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will take place simultaneously in Europe AN...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Nissan Lifts a Corner of the Veil Covering th...
Article
2013 Nissan Pathfinder
Nissan Recalling 354,505 Pathfinder SUVs Over...
Article
Mary Barry, CEO of General Motors
GM Says It Will Stop Selling Gasoline-Powered...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nokian Presents its New Hakkapeliitta 10 Tire for Next Winter
Nokian Presents its New Hakka...
Video
2021 Land Rover Defender Review: It’s Baaaack!
2021 Land Rover Defender Revi...
Video
Sony's Electric Car in On-Road Testing in Europe
Sony's Electric Car in On-Roa...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 