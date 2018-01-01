Ford Mustang Mach-E to Be Built – and Sold - in China

Ford will offer its new Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in China, the automaker announced yesterday. What’s more, the model will be assembled within China, in partnership with Chinese manufacturer Changan Ford.

The models manufactured in China will be intended only for its domestic market.

This announcement comes within the framework of the manufacturer's efforts to turn around its activities, partly by concentrating its efforts and capital on solid projects, and partly by focusing on names that equally solid (Bronco, Mustang, etc.).

For Ford, the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E in China is part of its "Best of Ford, Best of China" strategy, which aims to offer customers in the region “industry-leading smart vehicles and advanced technologies”.

The American manufacturer has long struggled to establish itself in the Chinese market, but it has seen its results evolve positively recently, thanks in particular to a renewal of its Chinese vehicle lineup, now better attuned to the Chinese market’s demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles.

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Mach-E, profile

Calling its Mustang Mach-E “a breakthrough vehicle in Ford's electrification strategy,” Ford says it “will set new standards in style and performance in the Chinese high-end EV market when it becomes available in China later this year”.

Ford has committed to invest 11.5 billion USD in electrifying its range by 2022. Notably, an all-electric version of the F-150 pickup truck and a fully electric Transit van are both expected in 2022.

The Chinese Mach-E Mustang will feature a “smart cockpit” equipped with Ford's driver assistance technologies (the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite) and a multimedia system that can benefit from online software updates. The vehicle will be equipped with a system for semi-autonomous driving on pre-determined sections of highways.

The Mustang Mach-E sold in China will have an estimated range of more than 600 km.