Delivery Delays for the Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is one of the most eagerly awaited vehicles of 2021, but those who have ordered one will have to be patient. It has emerged that quality issues affecting some models will likely translate into delivery delays.

Specifically, an unspecified quality issue affecting “several hundred” units of the Mach-E is behind the delay.

The company said it was "holding onto" the affected Mustang Mach-E vehicles for additional inspections and engineering analysis. It is this operation that could cause delivery delays of up to eight weeks, and it will affect both U.S. and Canadian consumers.

“As part of our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles, we are conducting additional quality checks on several hundred Mustang Mach-E models built before dealer shipments started last month," said Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg. "We want to ensure they meet the quality our customers expect and deserve.”

According to the Automotive News website, which reported the news, Ford has declined to elaborate on what specifically was at issue. The model is assembled in Cuautitlan, Mexico. However, spokesperson Bergg said the delays could be "much less” than the potential eight weeks.

Is this concern for concern? Yes and no. Yes, because Ford has experienced all kinds of problems with its next-generation Explorer since the start of production of that SUV in the fall of 2019. Now, 18 months later, it seems to be experiencing similar problems with another new product. No, because this kind of problem is not that unusual when it comes to all-new models.

The wisest move is thus not to panic just yet, but to keep an eye on developments and on feedback from customers once they do start to take delivery of their Mach-E.

Obviously, the Mustang Mach-E is a crucial model for Ford going forward. The good news for the automaker is that on January 11th, the new EV was named North American SUV of the Year by NACTOY, a group of 50 automotive journalists. The future looks to be bright for the model, bumps on the road notwithstanding...

