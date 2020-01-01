Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Meet Cyber Orange, a Vibrant New Colour for the Ford Mustang Mach-E

As a general rule, we don’t report news of new colours on a particular model. However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E isn’t just any model. With that in mind, Ford has given it a new vibrant colour called Cyber Orange.

You could also these extreme times call for extreme colours. Let’s face it, around the globe (with the possible exception of New Zealand), 2020 has been lived under a pretty dark grey pall. Why not add some colour to liven things up?

Besides, how many times have we heard consumers bemoan the 84 shades of grey they get to choose from when shopping for a vehicle?

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, in cyber orange
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, in cyber orange

Ford's new colour isn’t actually new, technically speaking. In fact it's one of the most popular colour choices for the Mustang; and for the company, that model is of the utmost importance. So is the new Mach-E, for that matter.

“Mustang has always turned heads and Mustang Mach-E will be no exception. We can’t wait for Cyber Orange to hit the streets on Mustang Mach-E GT next year to fuel the passion of our orange Mustang fans.”

- Dave Pericak, director of Ford Icons

Cyber Orange as well as the less-joyous Dark Matter Gray colour are thus being added to the product offering for the Mustang Mach-E GT, deliveries of which are set to begin in late summer 2021. The other options for the GT include Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver and Space White.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, in cyber orange
Photo: Ford
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, in cyber orange

For Janet Seymour, director of colour and materials design for the Mustang and Mach-E Mustang, “Cyber Orange says ‘look at me’. There’s a certain passion in Mustang customers who really want to show off their Mustang – especially those that look to make a bold statement.”

No matter what colour it’s robed in, the new Mustang Mach-E will turn heads. Although it's been controversial since its introduction due to its borrowing of the Mustang name, it's got eye-catching styling and promises to deliver impressive performance, both in terms of power and electric range.

