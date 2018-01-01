Police forces have very commonly turned to models offered by Ford to meet their police-vehicle needs. The Taurus, the Explorer, the Crown Victoria, the LTD - in short, the list speaks for itself.

To this list we can now add the brand's first all-electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E. Ford recently introduced a police-ready variant in the UK, so it's no surprise really that a U.S. state is also looking into adopting the EV – and it’s even less surprising that the first to do take a serious look is the Michigan State Police.

Ford has officially submitted the Mach-E for consideration to the Michigan State Police to see if it can meet their requirements. As part of a pilot project, the Mustang Mach-E will be subjected to a variety of tests ranging from standard evaluations for braking and handling to those intended for ergonomics. This aspect is also very important, because it is easy to forget that the interior must be able to accommodate the equipment required by law enforcement and also allow police officers to be comfortable, as they often spend the day with a bulletproof vest and a belt.

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Mach-E, profil

Other 2022 models are also being evaluated by the department and we will soon know if the Mach-E is the lucky winner for use in Michigan.

Of course, with the eventual retirement of combustion-engine vehicles, it's only a matter of time before we see electric vehicles in use by police departments everywhere.

One thing’s for sure: those who might think of trying to outrun the law in the future will need to have some serious power at their command, because the Mach-E is no slouch in that regard. With a maximum range approaching 500 km, it's also got the range to be practical.

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Mach-E, three-quarters rear

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Mach-E, right flank

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Mach-E, left flank