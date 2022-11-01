Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 150,000 Units Built

•    Ford has now produced over 150,000 of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV

•    Model number 150,000 was built at Ford's Mexican plant in Cuautitlán.

•    Now, if Ford can only fix the reliability issues that have plagued the model since its debut…

The Ford Mustang Mach-E caused quite a stir when it was introduced three years ago. Many objected not so much that the Blue Oval brand was launching a new electric vehicle, but rather that it was using the Mustang name, as well as borrowing styling elements of the iconic its sports car of the same name, to christen it. 

The automaker owns the nameplate and can do what it wants it, of course. And from a marketing point of view, it’s hard to argue with Ford. Two years or so after the model's debut, there’s no doubting the success of the model - apart from the recalls that have plagued it. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

Ford Mustang Mach-Es awaiting delivery
Photo: Ford
Ford Mustang Mach-Es awaiting delivery

Demand for Ford's electric vehicles in general is strong in the United States. In October alone, the company delivered 6262 EVs, a 120-percent increase over the same period in 2021. A big reason for the growth is the Mustang Mach-E. Ford confirmed this week it just passed the 150,000 mark in terms of production of the model (since 2020). 

This is as the company continues to expand the markets in which it sells its battery-powered flagship. By 2023, the Mach-E will be sold in 37 countries around the world. That's 15 more than when it was released two years ago. 

Ford Mustang Mach-Es, in Norway
Photo: Ford
Ford Mustang Mach-Es, in Norway

“When we put the pony (logo) on this Mustang, we knew we’d have skeptics. What we didn’t quite know then was just how popular this car would become. I love seeing Mustang Mach-E vehicles on the road and talking to customers, and I am seeing more and more of them.” 

- Darren Palmer, vice president at Ford Model e division

New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina are among the new markets for the Mustang Mach-E. Ford hopes to reach annual production of 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023. By 2026, the automaker wants to be at two million per year. Critical to achieving this growth is the plant in Cuautitlán, Mexico, where the 150,000th Mustang Mach-E was built.

Now, Ford will have to fix the problems it has had with the vehicle. Consumer Reports magazine has removed the model from its list of recommended vehicles. The Mustang Mach-E did not do very well In the organization's latest automotive reliability survey. It was the only electric vehicle to lose its recommendation from Consumer Reports.

So it's a time for celebration at Ford, but there's still a lot of work to be done. 

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, front

You May Also Like

Ford Recalls 1,175 2022 Mach-E EVs

Ford Recalls 1,175 2022 Mach-E EVs

Ford is recalling 1,175 2022 Mach-E EVs due to a potential problem with the rear axle. A non-conforming part from a supplier is involved.

Ford Sold More Mustang Mach-Es Than Mustang cars in the U.S. in July

Ford Sold More Mustang Mach-Es Than Mustang cars in the U...

During the month of July, Ford sold more of its Mustang Mach-E EV than it did of its Mustang gas-powered car in the United States. Supply-chain factors proba...

Ford Could Delay Some New EV Models to Produce More Mach-E SUVs

Ford Could Delay Some New EV Models to Produce More Mach-...

Ford could delay launch of some new all-electric models so it can produce more of the highly in-demand Mach-E. According to Automotive News, production of th...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz
Future Volkswagen Battery Mega-Plant Could Be...
Article
2023 Toyota Grand Highlander
2023 Toyota Grand Highlander: The Reveal Happ...
Article
2019 Audi A6
Audi recalls 50,000 Vehicles Over an Unusual ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Caterpillar Testing an Electric Version of its Massive 793
Caterpillar Testing an Electr...
Video
Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 