• Ford has now produced over 150,000 of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV

• Model number 150,000 was built at Ford's Mexican plant in Cuautitlán.

• Now, if Ford can only fix the reliability issues that have plagued the model since its debut…

The Ford Mustang Mach-E caused quite a stir when it was introduced three years ago. Many objected not so much that the Blue Oval brand was launching a new electric vehicle, but rather that it was using the Mustang name, as well as borrowing styling elements of the iconic its sports car of the same name, to christen it.

The automaker owns the nameplate and can do what it wants it, of course. And from a marketing point of view, it’s hard to argue with Ford. Two years or so after the model's debut, there’s no doubting the success of the model - apart from the recalls that have plagued it.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Mach-Es awaiting delivery

Demand for Ford's electric vehicles in general is strong in the United States. In October alone, the company delivered 6262 EVs, a 120-percent increase over the same period in 2021. A big reason for the growth is the Mustang Mach-E. Ford confirmed this week it just passed the 150,000 mark in terms of production of the model (since 2020).

This is as the company continues to expand the markets in which it sells its battery-powered flagship. By 2023, the Mach-E will be sold in 37 countries around the world. That's 15 more than when it was released two years ago.

Photo: Ford Ford Mustang Mach-Es, in Norway

“When we put the pony (logo) on this Mustang, we knew we’d have skeptics. What we didn’t quite know then was just how popular this car would become. I love seeing Mustang Mach-E vehicles on the road and talking to customers, and I am seeing more and more of them.” - Darren Palmer, vice president at Ford Model e division

New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina are among the new markets for the Mustang Mach-E. Ford hopes to reach annual production of 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023. By 2026, the automaker wants to be at two million per year. Critical to achieving this growth is the plant in Cuautitlán, Mexico, where the 150,000th Mustang Mach-E was built.

Now, Ford will have to fix the problems it has had with the vehicle. Consumer Reports magazine has removed the model from its list of recommended vehicles. The Mustang Mach-E did not do very well In the organization's latest automotive reliability survey. It was the only electric vehicle to lose its recommendation from Consumer Reports.

So it's a time for celebration at Ford, but there's still a lot of work to be done.