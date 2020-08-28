Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets its Official Range

Ford has announced official range figures for the different versions of the already-famous Mustang Mach-E all-electric model about to launch on our market. And consumers are liking what they hear, since the numbers are higher than the automaker had anticipated.

The Mach-E SUV is on the verge of debuting, in fact units have been making the rounds of Canadian Ford dealerships to allow staff to get trained regarding the ins and outs of the model. Expect to see the vehicle on our roads shortly.

Now, we also know what kind of range its powertrain will deliver.

The standard-range RWD Mach-E gets a range of 370 km, or 15 km than predicted. In the case of the extended-range version (still with RWD), that stretches to 483 km, or 8 more than previously thought.

The range for the standard-range version with all-wheel drive sits at 340 km – also 15 km more than anticipated. Lastly, owners of the extended-range Mach-E with AWD can expect to get 435 km out of a full charge.

Overall, these are pretty impressive numbers for Ford, particularly for the extended-range variants.

Of course, now it will be interesting to learn how those numbers translate when the Mach-E gets a taste of our winter temperatures and road conditions, or of our summertime heat spells for that matter. Real-world testing will tell the tale.

Stay tuned…

...Targeted EPA-estimated rangeActual EPA-estimated range
 Standard-range RWD: 355 kmStandard-range RWD: 370 km
 Extended-range RWD: 475 kmExtended-range RWD: 483 km
 Standard-range eAWD: 325 kmStandard-range eAWD: 340 km
 Extended-range eAWD: 425 kmExtended-range eAWD: 435 km

 

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, front
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, front

