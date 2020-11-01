Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Recalls 75 Mustang Mach-E Models Over Chassis Defect

The recall of 75 Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs just announced by the American automaker is, in itself, not major, but it comes as the latest in a troubling series of initial-quality-related problems that have accompanied the launch of new Ford models lately.

That series started with the problems plaguing the next-generation Explorer, followed more recently by issues with the Bronco Sport and the next-gen Ford F-150. And now the Mustang Mach-E.

Let’s say it's starting to get awkward.

This time, the reason for the recall is that the affected models have defective chassis bolts. The situation adds another setback for Ford is its quest to launch the Mach-E, which already is debuting about eight weeks behind its original schedule.

The manufacturer said Friday that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this defect. The problem is believed to be caused by a supplier not properly tightening certain bolts. Ford said about 94 per cent of the 1,258 affected vehicles were in the United States, and 90 were in Canada. These vehicles will be repaired before they reach their buyers.

In the case of Canada, no vehicles already in the hands of owners are being recalled.

Ford Mustang Mach-E, rear
Photo: Ford
Ford Mustang Mach-E, rear

The news came just days after Ford promised to compensate approximately 4,500 Mach-E owners for late delivery, after some vehicles were held back from being delivered to permit additional quality inspections.

Ford said it planned to cover the first month's payment up to $1,000 and add 250 kWh (free billing) for 150 owners who experienced multiple delivery delays. In addition, an additional 4,350 owners will benefit from the free recharging.

The Mach-E went on sale at the end of December. Last Wednesday, Ford reported U.S. sales of 3,739 units in February, noting that about 70 percent of the orders came from new Ford customers. This is perhaps the most exciting news in all of this for the company. Vehicles spend an average of only four days in the dealership yard before being sold, Ford said.

All Ford fingers are surely now crossed in the hope there won’t be any trouble to accompany the launch of the new Bronco. While it's not uncommon for a new model to experience small problems in early life, Ford needs its streak of mishaps to end.

