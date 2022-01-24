Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E, Issues Stop-Sale Order

Ford is recalling 48,924 Mach-E electric SUVs in the U.S. due to a defect that could cause the model to lose power. There is as yet no fix for the problem, and that has led the company to also order dealers to stop selling the vehicle.

A letter to that effect was sent to dealers yesterday. It stated the problem thusly: the main contactors of the vehicle's high-voltage battery could overheat, causing a malfunction that could prevent the vehicle from starting, or worse, cause it to suddenly lose its driving power while on the road.

This is the situation that is obviously most problematic, as it could create an immediate danger for the vehicle’s occupants.

Ford said the affected units were built between May 27, 2020 and May 24, 2022 at its Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant. A company spokesperson said the solution is a software update, which the automaker plans to roll out next month. Ford says owners will have the option of taking their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealership to perform the software update.

Finally, the company said there is currently no ongoing investigation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, regarding this issue.

CNBC first reported the stop-sale order and recall earlier Tuesday. We will update the information when we have details on the number of units affected in Canada.