Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Ford Mustang With AWD? It's a More Realistic Possibility Than Ever

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It’s an idea that has come up periodically in recent years: might the Ford Mustang one day get an all-wheel-drive configuration? Ford has long practice in avoiding committing to anything concrete when asked that question. But a recent interview with a top executive at the automaker shows there’s no inclination to dismiss the possibility either.

The question of a future AWD Mustang was put by the Ford Authority website to Jim Owens, head of the Mustang brand for Ford. And his reply left quite a bit of room to speculate:

“As you know, the Challenger has all-wheel-drive. We’re always looking at different kinds of performance, but we have nothing to announce at the moment.”

- Jim Owens, Mustang brand manager

The fact that the executive cited the Challenger is of course very interesting; that model has had an AWD option in the product offering for two years now. Ford could well be concluding that it is losing sales in that area, and if so it is certainly giving the possibility of a Mustang equipped with all-wheel drive serious thought.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

As for the kind of system the pony car could adopt, there too we can only speculate. It’s certainly possible that Ford might go electric in its approach, given the pending debut of the Mach-E SUV, which uses just such a system. Plus it’s no secret that there’s hybridity in the Mustang’s future.

But it will be some time before we know much more about Ford’s plans, since the next generation of the Mustang isn’t due before sometime in 2022, as a 2023 model.

You May Also Like

An Eight-Year Cycle for the Next Ford Mustang

An Eight-Year Cycle for the Next Ford Mustang

The next-generation Mustang will enjoy an eight-year life cycle, according to Automotive News. Since it's expected in 2022 as the 2023 model, it will replace...

Hybrid Power and AWD Likely for the Next Ford Mustang

Hybrid Power and AWD Likely for the Next Ford Mustang

Speculation is that the next generation of the Ford Mustang will benefit from a hybrid powertrain as well as all-wheel drive capability, according to the Aut...

Ford’s Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV Could Debut This Year… as a Concept

Ford’s Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV Could Debut This Yea...

It was expected that Ford’s Mustang-electric SUV would debut only in 2022, but now it looks like we might get it before the year is out. The automaker has ac...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
1999 Honda S2000
A Return of the Honda S2000 in 2024?
Article
Nikola Badger concept
GM Won’t Build Trucks for the Nikola Group Af...
Article
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Recalling Urus SUV Over Fire Risk
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Toyota 86 Review: The Cult Car Cometh
2020 Toyota 86 Review: The Cu...
Video
Yokohama Launches Winter Travel Campaign for Canadians
Yokohama Launches Winter Trav...
Video
James Bond Ice Chase Car Goes Up for Auction
James Bond Ice Chase Car Goes...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 