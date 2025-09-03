Ford is recalling over 115,000 Mustangs in North America due to a problem that can hinder the operation of the vehicle's exterior lighting.

The problem

Improperly sealed body seams can allow water to enter the control modules, which can cause the headlights and taillights to malfunction. Notably, this can prevent the turn signals from illuminating when the low beams are on.

| Photo: Ford

The recall affects 2024 and 2025 model-year Mustangs, which are part of the latest generation. According to recall documents, only 1 percent of the recalled vehicles are estimated to have this defect.

In Canada, 8,528 units are being recalled, as well as another 2,181 in Mexico.

Ford has been aware of the issue since this past April, with 69 warranty claims registered in connection with the problem. The automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this defect.

The solution

To fix the problem, Ford will need to seal the affected body seams and replace the control module, if necessary.

For Ford, this is already its 106th recall since the beginning of the year, which is by far the highest number in the industry.