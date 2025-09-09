Ford has announced the recall of nearly 1.6 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada due to a backup camera problem. The camera may display an inverted, distorted or completely blank image.

The information was confirmed this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which identified 1,456,417 million affected vehicles in the U.S. In Canada, 122,125 units are included in the recall.

Models affected by the recall

• Ford Mustang (2015-2019)

• Ford F-Series: F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 (2015-2019)

• Ford Expedition (2015-2017)

• Ford Edge (2015-2018)

• Ford Transit and Transit Connect (2015-2019)

• Ford Econoline (2017-2019)

• Ford Ranger (2019)

• Lincoln MKC (2015-2019)

• Lincoln Navigator (2015-2019)

Ford Mustang 2017 | Photo: Ford

The problem

Transport Canada explains that “on certain vehicles, there could be a problem with the connections inside the rearview camera. As a result, the rearview camera image may not display correctly or at all when the transmission is shifted into reverse.”

Ford estimates that 2.7 percent of the recalled vehicles have the defect.

The solution

Affected owners can have the faulty backup camera inspected and replaced free of charge at their Ford dealership.

A record number of recalls for Ford in 2025

According to NHTSA data, Ford has already issued 109 recalls in the U.S. since the beginning of the year, an absolute record in the industry. For comparison, Stellantis is in second place with 30 recalls over the same period.

Magna International also implicated

In a separate notice, the NHTSA indicated that Magna International, a Canadian auto parts supplier based in Ontario, is recalling more than 250,000 backup cameras installed in certain Ford and Stellantis vehicles. This measure aims to correct the same defective image display problems.

Impact for owners and road safety

Backup camera problems can increase the risk of an accident during parking or reversing maneuvers. The NHTSA recommends that owners of affected models schedule an appointment with their dealership promptly to have their vehicle secured.

This massive recall highlights the growing challenges automakers face with the reliability of onboard electronic systems. For Ford, this is a major issue of safety and brand image at a time when competition in the sector is intensifying.