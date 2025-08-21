Ford Recalls ONE 2024 Mustang

• Ford is recalling a single unit of the 2024 Mustang

Ford is leading the industry again this year for recalls, having issued over 100 of them since the calendar turned to 2025. Barring catastrophic malfunctions at another automaker, the Blue Oval carmaker will once again finish the year on top.

Some of the recalls are minor, but those add to the total just the same. Take, for example, the latest one just issued: Ford is recalling a single 2024 Mustang, documents having just been submitted to the U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada.

| Photo: Ford

The problem

You may wonder what kind of issue could warrant a recall of one car. Well according to Ford, that car, which was assembled on June 26, 2024, had already undergone a repair as part of a recall related to a problem with the instrument cluster display. More specifically, a potential loss of functionality of the side marker lights and daytime running lights.

It seems this particular Mustang did not receive the correct software update, even though the dealership where the vehicle was taken registered it as repaired. And it means the instrument cluster might not light up on startup or might not display necessary driving information while on the road, which contravenes regulations.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue that led to the original recall.

The company plans to send a notification letter to the owner on September 15, but you can bet that owner is already aware of the problem affecting their vehicle.